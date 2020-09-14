Ashish Kacholia picks up 0.7% stake in ADF Foods, US investment firm buys 2.3% in BSE

Well-known investor Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia has acquired 0.7 percent equity stake in ADF Foods via open market transactions on September 14.

Kacholia bought 1,48,871 equity shares in the food company at Rs 377.99 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Among other deals, US-based investment firm, through its flagship private equity fund Sequoia Fund-owned three schemes, picked up 2.3 percent shareholding in BSE.

Acacia Conservation Fund (Ruanne Cunniff), Acacia Banyan Partners (Ruanne Cunniff and Gold Farb) and Ruanne Cunniff and Gold Farb Inc A/C Acacia Institutional Partners acquired 5,06,999, 2,42,381, and 2,92,010 shares, respectively, at Rs 549 per share.

The stock rallied over 4 percent in trade on September 14.

Deutsche Boerse Aktiengesellschaft sold 12 lakh shares in company at the same price. It held 4.41 percent equity stake (19,86,933 shares) in the BSE as on June 30.

Plutus Wealth Management bought 3.1 lakh shares in chemical company BASF India at Rs 1,545.83 per share. The stock jumped over 6 percent in trade on September 14.

Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings offloaded 7,13,108 shares in Greenply Industries (representing 0.58 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 90.5 per share. It held 9.55 percent stake (1,17,08,698 shares) in the plywood company as on June 30.

Mauritius-headquartered Clareville Capital Opportunities Master Fund sold its entire 1.69 percent stake (43,36,635 equity shares) in Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers at Rs 11.95 per share. Alliance Techno Projects was the buyer of those shares.

Manglam Financial Services acquired 2,95,000 shares in micro-finance lender Satin Creditcare Network at Rs 64.5 per share. Kora Investments Ioffloaded 22,30,207 shares in the company (representing 4.2 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 64.18 per share. The stock corrected nearly 8 percent in trade on September 14.

Gretex Share Broking sold 2 lakh shares in Suumaya Lifestyle at Rs 31 per share.