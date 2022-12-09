Ashish Kacholia picks Rs 14.65 crore stake in this electronic retail chain

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia picked a 0.83 percent stake in Bihar-based electronic retail chain operator Aditya Vision via open market transactions on December 9.

The stock rallied nearly 5 percent to Rs 1,655.5 on Friday, taking total gains to over 22 percent in the current month. The current market capitalisation of the stock is nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

As per the bulk deals data, Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia has acquired 1 lakh shares in the company, at an average price of Rs 1,465.90 per share.

The shares bought by Kacholia were worth Rs 14.65 crore.

In addition, Himalaya Finance & Investment Company also bought 1 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,466 per share on Friday.

However, promoter Sunita Sinha offloaded 2.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,465.95 apiece. Total promoter shareholding as of September 2022 stood at 69.88 percent.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

