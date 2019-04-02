App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashish Kacholia offloads shares of Pokarna via bulk deals

He sold 522,929 equity shares on BSE at a price of Rs. 180.01 per share and 940,000 equity shares on NSE at a price of Rs. 178 per share, exchange data showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Kacholia, known for spotting good quality small and midcaps, offloaded shares of Pokarna on April 1 through bulk deals on NSE and BSE.

He sold 5,22,929 equity shares on BSE at a price of Rs 180.01/share and 9,40,000 equity shares on NSE at a price of Rs 178/share, exchange data showed.

Reliance Mutual Fund bought 4,05,042 shares of Pokarna at Rs 180 per share on the BSE. And on the NSE, it bought 7,85,840 shares at an average price of Rs 178 per share, exchange data showed.

Name of companies in which Ashish Kacholia or persons acting in concert held more than one percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the companies on the BSE.

related news

Shareholding data for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 suggests that Ashish Kacholia held 5.75 percent stake in Pokarna at the end of Q3.

Pokarna closed the day 5.2 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 180. The stock lost nearly 4 percent in the last year and rose nearly 3 percent in 2019 year-to-date.

image (6)

Pokarna manufactures processes and sells granite and quartz in India. The company has a presence in India and international markets such as Europe, the Middle East and North America, according to the company website.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Ashish Kacholia #Buzzing Stocks #Pokarna

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Enraged by Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki Sena' Comment, Ex-Navy Chief t ...

Avengers Endgame: Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Has a Special Message for His In ...

Parineeti Chopra Can't Have Enough of Sania Mirza's 'Adorable' Son, Wa ...

QUIZ | How Closely Did You Follow India's Journey During the 2011 Worl ...

World Autism Awareness Day: Autistic Children More Likely to Face Malt ...

Facebook News Feed: Social Media Giant adds ‘Why Am I Seeing This’ ...

Facebook May Hire Journalists to Curb Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Ina ...

PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Ne ...

Why the Supreme Court ruling on Sebi’s discretion to impose penalty ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Brexit: UK parliament fails to find an alternative

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade little changed; metal, bank ...

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Asian shares rise to seven-month high on US, China manufacturing rebou ...

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Reserve Bank of India to cut rates for second consecutive time ahead o ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Raashi Khanna feels that punishment for sexual harassment crimes shoul ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sac ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.