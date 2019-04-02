Ashish Kacholia offloads shares of Pokarna via bulk deals

Ashish Kacholia, known for spotting good quality small and midcaps, offloaded shares of Pokarna on April 1 through bulk deals on NSE and BSE.

He sold 5,22,929 equity shares on BSE at a price of Rs 180.01/share and 9,40,000 equity shares on NSE at a price of Rs 178/share, exchange data showed.

Reliance Mutual Fund bought 4,05,042 shares of Pokarna at Rs 180 per share on the BSE. And on the NSE, it bought 7,85,840 shares at an average price of Rs 178 per share, exchange data showed.

Name of companies in which Ashish Kacholia or persons acting in concert held more than one percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the companies on the BSE.

Shareholding data for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 suggests that Ashish Kacholia held 5.75 percent stake in Pokarna at the end of Q3.

Pokarna closed the day 5.2 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 180. The stock lost nearly 4 percent in the last year and rose nearly 3 percent in 2019 year-to-date.

Pokarna manufactures processes and sells granite and quartz in India. The company has a presence in India and international markets such as Europe, the Middle East and North America, according to the company website.