Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.6% stake in D-Link India

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST

Ashisha Kacholia had held a 3.34 percent stake or 11.86 lakh shares in D-Link India as of September 2022.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia offloaded six-tenth of a percent stake in networking and connectivity products maker D-Link India via open market transactions on December 21, 2022.

As per the data available with exchanges, Kacholia has sold 2.13 lakh shares (0.6 percent) in D-Link, at an average price of Rs 242.56 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 5.16 crore.

D-Link shares closed at Rs 229.05 on the NSE, down nearly 7 percent on Wednesday.

Among other deals, promoter Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58.85 lakh shares (1.7 percent stake) in Max Financial Services on Wednesday.

These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 679.2 per share. The above stake sale was worth Rs 400 crore.