Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.6% stake in D-Link India

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia offloaded six-tenth of a percent stake in networking and connectivity products maker D-Link India via open market transactions on December 21, 2022.

As per the data available with exchanges, Kacholia has sold 2.13 lakh shares (0.6 percent) in D-Link, at an average price of Rs 242.56 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 5.16 crore.

Kacholia had held a 3.34 percent stake or 11.86 lakh shares in D-Link India as of September 2022.

D-Link shares closed at Rs 229.05 on the NSE, down nearly 7 percent on Wednesday.

Among other deals, promoter Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58.85 lakh shares (1.7 percent stake) in Max Financial Services on Wednesday.

These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 679.2 per share. The above stake sale was worth Rs 400 crore.

As of September 2022, promoters including Max Ventures hold a 14.72 percent stake in Max Financial.

Max Financial Services shares corrected 1.56 percent to close at Rs 689 on Wednesday.

Tirupati Forge was also in focus as Maven India Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 23 per share.