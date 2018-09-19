Ashish Kacholia further increases stake in SME Marshall Machines to 8.68%

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia raised his stake further in Marshall Machines, the auto component maker, to 8.68 percent on Wednesday.

He has bought 99,000 shares of the company at Rs 43.15 per share on the NSE, as per bulk deals data available on the exchange.

With this, Kacholia raised his stake in small medium enterprise to 8.68 percent from 8 percent earlier.

He held 3.2 percent stake in the firm as of September 7, which increased by 4.8 percent to 8 percent on September 11.

Marshall Machines, which listed on the NSE Emerge platform, provides complete machining solutions to manufacturers of axles, crankshafts, auto parts, fans, pumps, bearings, gear blanks, bushes, etc.

Its customers include group companies of Hero Honda, Rockman, GNA, Usha, Havells, Amtek Auto etc & Vendors of Maruti, TVS, Sona, Mahindra, Hyundai, Bosch etc.

The stock price closed 3.08 percent lower at Rs 44 on the NSE Emerge.