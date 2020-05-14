Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna cut stake in NOCIL

Dolly Khanna also reduced her stake in the company to 1.72 percent during Q4 FY20 from 1.83 percent in the preceding quarter.
Well-known investors Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna reduced their equity stake in NOCIL, the largest rubber chemicals manufacturer, in the January to March quarter.
As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Ashish Kacholia cut his stake the company to 2.85 percent in March quarter from 4.29 percent in the December quarter.
Dolly Khanna also reduced her stake in the company to 1.72 percent during Q4 FY20 from 1.83 percent in the preceding quarter.
NOCIL, the Arvind Mafatlal Group company, has been in the business of rubber chemicals for the last four decades.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365