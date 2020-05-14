App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna cut stake in NOCIL

Dolly Khanna also reduced her stake in the company to 1.72 percent during Q4 FY20 from 1.83 percent in the preceding quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Well-known investors Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna reduced their equity stake in NOCIL, the largest rubber chemicals manufacturer, in the January to March quarter.

As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Ashish Kacholia cut his stake the company to 2.85 percent in March quarter from 4.29 percent in the December quarter.



NOCIL, the Arvind Mafatlal Group company, has been in the business of rubber chemicals for the last four decades.

Last week, the company received requisite permission from the state government authorities to resume manufacturing operations, including those of the dedicated ancillary units, which had been shut since the beginning of lockdown in March. The company said the ramp up of the manufacturing would be gradual.

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NOCIL

