Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashish Kacholia buys nearly 51 lakh shares of Marksans Pharma in September quarter

In a regulatory filing on October 14, Marksans Pharma said Kacholia bought 50,99,945 shares during the quarter.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
One of India's best-known investors, Ashish Kacholia, bought nearly 51 lakh shares of Marksans Pharma in the September quarter, data on BSE shows.

In a regulatory filing on October 14, Marksans Pharma said Kacholia bought 50,99,945 shares during the September quarter.

The company's shares snapped their three-day losing streak and closed 0.88 percent higher at Rs 51.80 on BSE on October 14.

The September quarter shareholding pattern showed that Kacholia acquired more than 1 percent equity stake in ADF Foods also, which houses a traditional ethnic Indian, spicy Mexican and exotic Mediterranean foods.

The September quarter shareholding pattern indicated that Kacholia had bought a 1.14 percent stake in the company.

Kacholia increased stake in DFM Foods, too, to 2.84 percent in the September quarter, from 2 percent in the June quarter.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Ashish Kacholia #Marksans Pharma #stocks

