Ashish Kacholia buys 25 lakh shares of Phillips Carbon in Q4FY21

On the other hand, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) trimmed their positions quarter-on-quarter in the stock.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
 
 
Ashish Kacholia, known for spotting quality stocks in the small and midcap universe, bought 25,02,495 shares, or 1.45 percent stake, in Phillips Carbon Black in the March quarter of FY21, data available with BSE showed.

However, it cannot be ascertained if it was the first time Kacholia bought a stake in Phillips Carbon as companies are not required to disclose the names of shareholders if their stake is below 1 percent.

Mutual funds held 25,72,216 shares (1.49 percent stake) in the March quarter against 22,69,379 shares (1.32 percent stake) held in the December quarter.

FPIs held 1,40,05,181 shares (8.13 percent stake) in the March quarter against 1,55,03,961 shares (9 percent stake) in the December quarter.

The stock rose about 10 percent on BSE in the March quarter against a 4 percent rise in the Sensex.

It traded 2.42 percent higher at Rs 194.50 on BSE at 1445 hours.
TAGS: #Ashish Kacholia #Buzzing Stocks #Phillips Carbon
first published: Apr 15, 2021 03:08 pm

