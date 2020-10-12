Ashish Kacholia acquires shares in ADF Foods, raises stake in DFM Foods

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has acquired more than 1 percent equity stake in ADF Foods that houses a traditional ethnic Indian, spicy Mexican and exotic Mediterranean foods.

The September quarter shareholding pattern indicated that Kacholia has bought 1.14 percent stake in the company.

ADF Foods had reported a profit of Rs 8.7 crore in Q1FY21, which was lower than Rs 9.2 crore in Q1FY20, but revenue from operations increased to Rs 73.9 crore from Rs 69 crore YoY.

The company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Nashik and Nadiad with a total installed capacity of 26,000 TPA, with presence in more than 50 countries and over 180 distributors.

Ashish Kacholia increased stake in DFM Foods, the snack foods manufacturer, to 2.84 percent in the September quarter, from 2 percent in the June quarter.

DFM Foods markets its Corn Rings and Wheat Puffs products under the CRAX and NATKHAT brand names, respectively.