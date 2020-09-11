172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|ascent-investment-holdings-sells-10-45-stake-in-amber-enterprises-promoter-offloads-5-in-max-healthcare-5829101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ascent Investment Holdings sells 10.45% stake in Amber Enterprises; promoter offloads 5% in Max Healthcare

WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Smallcap World Fund bought 77 lakh and 2,37,77,803 shares, respectively, in Max Healthcare at Rs 110.70 per share

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Ascent Investment Holdings sold 10.45 percent equity stake in Amber Enterprises, the market leader in room air conditioners via open market transactions on September 11.

It sold 9,86,646 equity shares in Amber at Rs 1,837.78 per share and 23,02,173 shares at Rs 1,835.14 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

As a result, its shareholding in Amber has fallen to 10.47 percent now from 20.92 percent held on June 30.

Promoter Kartar Singh sold 275,000 equity shares in Amber (representing 0.87 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,841.33 per share on the NSE. He held 2.25 percent stake in company as of June 30.

Vittoria Fund - OC and Oxbow Master Fund acquired 1,62,171 and 4,18,075 equity shares, respectively, in Amber at Rs 1,835.03 per share. Newport Asia Partners Fund and Newport Asia Institutional Fund bought 1,73,979 and 2,21,857 shares, respectively, at Rs 1,839.48 per share.

Among others deals, Yogeshkumar C Patel sold 2,28,964 shares in Jiya Eco-Products at Rs 8.89 per share and Gretex Share Broking sold 2 lakh shares in Suumaya Lifestyle at Rs 31 per share on the NSE.

On the BSE, promoter entities sold total 5.14 percent equity stake in Max Healthcare Institute via open market transactions on September 11.

Promoter Analjit Singh sold 58,18,021 shares in company (i.e. his entire shareholding representing 0.64 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 110.70 per share. Max Ventures Investment Holdings too sold 4,07,50,158 shares at the same rate. It held 10,26,31,287 equity shares (or 11.35 percent of its total paid-up equity) as of June 30.

WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Smallcap World Fund bought 77 lakh and 2,37,77,803 shares, respectively, in Max Healthcare at Rs 110.70 per share.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:58 pm

#Amber Enterprises India #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Max Healthcare Institute

