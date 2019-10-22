App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asahi Songwon climbs 6% after JV with Tennants Textile for Gujarat plant

Asahi Songwon Colors will hold 51 percent of the total equity share capital of the proposed joint venture company, and the rest is held by Tennants Textile.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Asahi Songwon Colors rallied 5.8 percent intraday on October 22 after the company had signed a Joint Venture Cum Shareholders Agreement with Tennants Textile Colours Limited, London.

The stock surged 25 percent in the last 15 days. It was quoting at Rs 157.40, up Rs 7.15, or 4.76 percent on the BSE at 10:48 hours IST.

The company signed a joint venture for setting up a manufacturing facility for AZO Pigments in India at Dahej, Bhrauch, Gujarat.

Asahi Songwon Colors will hold 51 percent of the total equity share capital of the proposed joint venture company, and the rest is held by Tennants Textile.


"Each party will have right to appoint directors. Asahi Songwon Colors Limited will have four directors and Tennants Textile Colours will have two directors on the board," the company said in its BSE filing.

"There is a lock-in period of 5 years for both shareholders - no transfer of shares shall be permitted in the first five years of the joint venture company life, without the prior consent of the other party," it added.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Asahi Songwon Colors #Buzzing Stocks

