As Yes Bank bites the dust, SBI and LIC get ready for rescue mission

Vinod Mathew

The fall of India’s fifth-largest private bank, Yes Bank, is a text book study of how banking and financial sector loopholes are still used with impunity by promoters to give short shrift to the gullible public. It continues to be on the case study track over how the watchdog institutions and agencies are quick to bail out the real culprits, no matter what it means to the small stakeholder.

The latest in a series of bank meltdowns provides gaping holes in the way corporate governance is practised in India, where the retail investor or client gets the least priority. Culpable by their decision to remain inactive is the board of directors who never thought it necessary to blow the whistle while the big investors withdrew huge chunks of money, before the apex bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), superseded the Yes Bank board and imposed a Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap from March 5 to April 3.

Surely, nobody can deny multiple-level failures by institutions such as the RBI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the ordained watch dogs which keep failing again and again, no doubt due to external compulsions — some allegedly even from government authorities.

The one-month moratorium complete with a withdrawal ceiling of Rs 50,000 per account can at best be described as a band-aid to stem a cerebral haemorrhage. This is because there may be quantity here, but no real quality in terms of actual funds in terms of deposit base, which stand completely denuded. This is just as the case with bank’s shares systematically unloaded by big players and picked up by the gullible retail investors.

Consider what has actually transpired in the past few months:

The deposit base and net worth of the bank, whose deposit base stood in excess of Rs 2 lakh crore till the latter part of September 2019 has got wiped out in 4-5 months.

The combined message of the beleaguered bank’s board being superseded by the RBI and the government diktat to the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to clean up the muck and carry Yes Bank’s sizeable liability mess has led to a bloodbath both in the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

It’s not just the stocks of Yes Bank and the SBI, but all banks that are taking the beating. This at a time when global markets are going into a tailspin because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

By getting the SBI along with the government’s favourite milch cow, the LIC, in tow, to pick up a controlling stake of the embattled bank, the finance ministry is sending out a wrong signal.

The buzz about 49 percent stake in the bank will change hands via sale of preferential shares at Rs 2 to SBI-LIC is reinforced by JP Morgan slashing the bank’s target price from Rs 55 to Re 1.

Thus, the controlling stake will change hands at less than Rs 500 crore even as some of the major single company exposures by way of secured debt run into thousands of crores.

This is only the beginning as apart from the SBI and the LIC buying stake, there could be massive infusion of public money to bail out the capital-eroded Yes Bank. Given this, isn’t it an irony that most banking sector pundits keep pointing the finger at the co-operative banking sector for everything that ails the banking and finance sector?

Sure, the cooperative banks were quite arbitrary and paid no heed to rules and regulations while parking funds in what they thought were money-spinning options. No doubt the promoter-directors were driven by plain greed, but they were also under pressure from investors to pay far from realistic interest rates.

If the trigger was Madhavpura Mercantile Cooperative Bank going belly-up after playing the markets mostly through Ketan Parekh, there was no segregation between those with big and small deposits. They all got wiped out, unlike what has happened in the case of Yes Bank and a few other scheduled banks earlier, the PMC Bank being a recent case.

There were continuous runs on many cooperative banks across Gujarat in 2001 before the RBI stepped in. Nowadays, the apex bank steps in early and ensures there is no negative optics by way of run on banks. So, what if a lion’s share of the deposits has already been withdrawn discretely, without the retail depositor getting a whiff of what was cooking!

Now comes the heartburn of the middle class, stoically trying to make ends meet, honour commitments such as paying fees of children, getting them married, meeting medical emergencies and even holding funerals. Many of them who have accounts in Yes Bank will have to adjust with Rs 50,000 over the next one month.

The travesty of justice is this is being done in the name of protecting the interests of the hapless small savings account holder. However, the big institutional players, the PEs and fund managers will once again go scot-free. Not that it will be anything new for either of the two as the LIC is already holding close to 10 percent of Yes Bank’s shares under its various schemes.