As volatility reduces, expert say don't go long till VIX dips below 30

The outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, created unexpected panic in March as equity benchmarks registered the biggest monthly fall and volatility spiked sharply to the highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.

As the virus spread in major developed nations - Europe and United States - from China (where the first case was found), the India VIX jumped from 14 to 84 levels in a month (from February 20-March 24) while benchmark indices crashed more than 37 percent during the same period.

Around the same period, CBOE VIX also jumped from 15 to 83 levels, while Dow Jones plunged nearly 37 percent and Germany's DAX lost 39 percent.

Volatility Index, or VIX, is a measure of the market's volatility over the near term.

After hitting the peak, the volatility cooled off considerably in the last three weeks (from 84 levels to below 50 now) whereas the market also stabilised and recovered more than 21 percent from the lowest level seen on March 23. The same is the case in CBOE VIX that has fallen from 83 levels to 42 while global markets also recovered sharply.

The other reason for falling volatility and the rising market was that each day count of infected cases Europe and United States was going down.

Hence there was a short covering as well as value buying in quality stocks that are available at attractive valuations. But experts don't advise to go for bulk buying or going long in stocks as they are not convinced with the rally, though the volatility declined significantly.

"It would be sound for investors and traders to keep a watchful eye on India VIX. If India VIX falls below 30 levels, it would be a good starting point to go long and accumulate stocks, nonetheless buying on dips is advisable," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO at SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said India VIX was cooling down from higher levels, which was providing some stability to the bulls with short covering activities.

Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct also said volatility has come down to 50 showing the cool-off in jitters. "This may continue for a while as it is supported by FII buying."

FIIs have net bought Rs 4,423 crore in three consecutive days during the passing week and turned net buyers in April (Rs 1,345.04 crore), against Rs 65,816.70 crore of selling in March due to panic created by novel coronavirus or COVID-19 globally.

