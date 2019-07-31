As stock market volatility rises, Max Life ups cash to 2-year high: Report

The country's fourth-largest insurer is holding 10 percent of its assets in cash.
"We are not taking big calls on equities," Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at the company, told Bloomberg. "We are keeping a bit more cash than usual."
India’s stock market has been jittery ever since the Budget was presented in July 2019, with foreign investors pulling out money, with a proposal to levy excess surcharge seen as being particularly harsh on them.
Vora told Bloomberg that he expects FY20 earnings to be lower than expected -- at about 17 percent compared to 20 percent.
This has led to a decline in premium that the country’s shares enjoyed as compared to other emerging-nations, he said.
He added that he did not expect "an instant U-turn" in sentiment.
Vora, however, said that the three interest rate cuts by the central bank this year, coupled with expectations that more will follow, could help kickstart growth.He maintained that with interest rates falling and liquidity conditions improving, the investment cycle could turn. "The deleveraging and lower interest rates would help drive profit. Whether it takes one quarter or two can be debated."