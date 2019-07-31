As stock market volatility rises, Max Life ups cash to 2-year high: Report

Max Life Insurance is holding as much as 10 percent of its assets in cash, the highest in nearly two years, in an indication the country's fourth-largest insurer is cautious on the markets.

"We are not taking big calls on equities," Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at the company, told Bloomberg. "We are keeping a bit more cash than usual."

India’s stock market has been jittery ever since the Budget was presented in July 2019, with foreign investors pulling out money, with a proposal to levy excess surcharge seen as being particularly harsh on them.

Vora told Bloomberg that he expects FY20 earnings to be lower than expected -- at about 17 percent compared to 20 percent.

This has led to a decline in premium that the country’s shares enjoyed as compared to other emerging-nations, he said.

He added that he did not expect "an instant U-turn" in sentiment.

Vora, however, said that the three interest rate cuts by the central bank this year, coupled with expectations that more will follow, could help kickstart growth.