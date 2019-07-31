App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As stock market volatility rises, Max Life ups cash to 2-year high: Report

The country's fourth-largest insurer is holding 10 percent of its assets in cash.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Max Life Insurance is holding as much as 10 percent of its assets in cash, the highest in nearly two years, in an indication the country's fourth-largest insurer is cautious on the markets.

"We are not taking big calls on equities," Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at the company, told Bloomberg. "We are keeping a bit more cash than usual."

India’s stock market has been jittery ever since the Budget was presented in July 2019, with foreign investors pulling out money, with a proposal to levy excess surcharge seen as being particularly harsh on them.

Close

Vora told Bloomberg that he expects FY20 earnings to be lower than expected -- at about 17 percent compared to 20 percent.

related news

This has led to a decline in premium that the country’s shares enjoyed as compared to other emerging-nations, he said.

He added that he did not expect "an instant U-turn" in sentiment.

Vora, however, said that the three interest rate cuts by the central bank this year, coupled with expectations that more will follow, could help kickstart growth.

He maintained that with interest rates falling and liquidity conditions improving, the investment cycle could turn. "The deleveraging and lower interest rates would help drive profit. Whether it takes one quarter or two can be debated."

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 10:07 pm

tags #markets #Max Life Insurance

