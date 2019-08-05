As Sensex wipes off 400 pts, more than 600 stocks hit new 52-week lows

Sunil Shankar Matkar

Relentless selling pressure continued across indices on August 5 with bears unwilling to cede control. The benchmark indices as also the Bank Nifty hit a fresh five-month low weighed by multiple negatives on the domestic and global front.

Locally, potential repercussions of the government's move to revoke Article 370 that accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir created nervousness. Lower-than-expected June quarter earnings, economic slowdown and correction in banks due to their exposure to debt-laden and defaulting companies were other factors that dented sentiment.

On the global front, disruptions amid a general strike in Hong Kong and the endless US-China trade tensions caused worries.

The Nifty 50 intraday turned negative for 2019 and 135 points lower at 10,862.60 while the BSE Sensex fell 418.38 points to 36,670 on August 5. The Nifty fall was in addition to a 6.9 percent loss over the last four consecutive weeks.

"Nifty has almost engulfed all the gains of this calendar year and breakdown below 10,750 could further worsen the situation," said Ajit Mishra Vice President - Research at Religare Broking who advised continuing with the stock-specific trading approach and keeping positions on both sides as volatility will remain high.

The market conditions are so bad that more than 600 stocks hit a 52-week low as per BSE data, including large-caps like ITC, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, GAIL India, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Aurobindo Pharma etc.

Among others, Future Retail, Bank Of India, Motherson Sumi, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals, L&T Finance Holdings, Sun TV Network, Vodafone Idea, Oil India also touched new 52-week low in today's trade.

All sectoral indices closed in red except IT that gained 0.6 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto, Metal and Realty fell most, shedding 1-2 percent while the broader markets also fell in line with others with Nifty Midcap index declining 1.4 percent and Smallcap index down 2 percent.

"The recent correction has been driven by various factors viz., the global weakness, selling by FPIs along with signs of a slowdown in the domestic economy. Having breached the psychologically crucial levels, the markets are expected to be volatile in the near term," Arun Thukral, MD & CEO at Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said a large part of the market is currently trading at valuations which were not seen in past 2-3 years probably factoring in no-growth or de-growth for long which looks to be unlikely though near term concerns persist.

It makes sense for the investor to opt for averaging in the stocks already invested in or accumulating new stocks missed out earlier in a staggered manner to benefit from any further market weakening, he advised.