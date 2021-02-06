As Sensex, Nifty surge to new all-time highs, over 100 stocks in BSE500 rallied 10-40% in a week

A historical week for Indian markets! Both Sensex and Nifty climbed crucial psychological peaks surging over 9 percent in the week that ended on February 5. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed Mount 51K in intraday trade while the Nifty50 climbed above 15000 levels for the first time.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a peak of 51,073, while the Nifty50 surged to a high of 15,014 in the week gone by. However, the broader markets underperformed.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 9.6 percent while the Nifty50 gained 9.4 percent. compared to the 7.3 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and 6.1 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Smallcap index.

Despite the mammoth rally, more than 100 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index managed to beat the benchmarks, rising 10-40 percent in the same timeframe. Among the top gainers, 18 stocks rallied over 20 percent each in five sessions. These include Indian Bank, NCC, SBI, Shriram City Union Finance, IIFL Finance, Apollo Tyres, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, and Minda Industries.

Meanwhile, 126 stocks rose over 10 percent in each of the last five trading sessions.

Positive global cues, Budget push, buying by foreign institutional investors, strong corporate earnings from India Inc, as well as the dovish outlook from the MPC Meeting are some of the factors that fuelled the risk-on rally.

“Markets achieved a historic feat by attaining the highest ever jump on Budget Day in a decade. The rise in benchmarks was primarily fuelled by the Budget which brought with it immense optimism and positive economic reforms that aimed at economic growth through infrastructure development, CAPEX incentives, privatisation, and asset monetisation. Growth was the key focus even if it meant letting go of the fiscal target,” Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

Foreign institutional investors have poured in more than Rs 13500 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets so far in February.