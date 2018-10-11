App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Sensex crashes 1,000 pts on global turmoil, 200 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on BSE

The sentiment, which was already down due to rising interest rate fears, falling rupee, crude oil prices volatility and NBFCs debt crisis, dented further after a big crack in the US and Asian markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market failed to hold Wednesday's rally as the BSE Sensex fell 1,000 points in at open on October 11 following a crash in global markets.

The sentiment, which was already down due to rising interest rate fears, falling rupee, crude oil prices volatility and NBFCs debt crisis, dented further after a big crack in the US and Asian markets.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 3-4 percent lower on Wednesday, which spilled over to Asian markets on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi slipped around 4 percent each.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 868.46 points or 2.50 percent to 33,892.43 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 276.30 points or 2.64 percent to 10,183.80 intraday on October 11. The market breadth was largely in favour of bears as about four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

In the Nifty index, 45 stocks were trading in the red. Every sectoral index was down. Nifty Metal and PSU Bank fell the most, tanking more than 4 percent. Bank, Auto, Financial Service, FMCG, IT, Pharma and Realty indices were down 2-3 percent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also fell in line with frontliners, down more than 2 percent.

"We maintain a cautious view on the Indian markets in the near term, as volatility is likely to remain high," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

"Focus of market participants would shift to corporate earnings season and the domestic macro data like IIP and inflation which are scheduled over next 1-2 weeks, as it would dictate the course of markets. Also, movement of currency, crude oil prices and global developments would be actively tracked by investors," he said.

The fall was so steep that more than 200 stocks touched 52-week low on the BSE, which include well-known names like Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, Dilip Buildcon, Grasim Industries, HUDCO, ICICI Securities, Motherson Sumi, NBCC, PNB Housing Finance etc.

Image211102018

Among others, Birla Corporation, Bombay Dyeing, Capacite Infraprojects, Central Bank of India, CG Consumer, DB Corp, Finolex Industries, GSFC, ITDC, J&K Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Max India, MEP Infrastructure, Mahindra Holidays, Prestige Estate Projects etc also touched new 52-week low.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Business #Market Edge #markets #Nifty #Sensex #stocks

