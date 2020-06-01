'As pullback Nifty rally approaches near resistance zone, short-term dip seen'

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup - Unconventional Married Call in Nifty

Nifty50 rose 540 points last week on the back of aggressive pullback rally predominantly seen in banking stocks. Follow up buying in coming days still seems skeptical as recent rally has placed the index near major resistance zone. Market has been trading in a wide range of 9,000 to 9,650 from the last few weeks and now approached near its higher band. Bulls are likely to take a pause and a correction from the current levels can be seen.

Traders can participate in the setup by adopting a "Married Call" strategy with mild modifications where short positions in the futures can be initiated with the long positions in At The Money Call Option. Long position in Call Option will cap the upside risk in case of any uncertainty. Apart from this, deep OTM Put Option can be sold to take advantage of theta decay as the downside seems to be limited.

Option Chain Analysis

Sense of caution is reflecting at a first glance in the Option chain as the ATM Call Option has added more than thrice new contract on the short side as compared to Put Option. Moving ahead, the next immediate strike price is reflecting the same scenario where cumulative open interest in the 9,700 Call Option is of 17,591 contracts, the Put Option of 9,500 strike price holds only 14,665 contracts on short side.

Short-term base for next week is emerging at 9,200 as the Put Option of the same strike price holds maximum cumulative open interest of more than 26,700 contracts. On the Call side, maximum total interest is placed at a 9,700 strike price. Scenario suggesting that on going pullback has probably reached at its higher level and further room for upside is quite limited. The expected range for the coming days as per the data is 9,700 to 9,200.

Technical Structure

Recent upmove seems to be more of a pullback rally rather than a trend reversal buying. Currently, the market is trading near its stiff resistance level and ongoing upmove is likely to get abated in coming days. The 50-day exponential moving average has acted as a supply zone for the prices twice in the last few days and currently Nifty is again trading near the same resistance zone. RSI has been trading in a range for the last one month and presently again trading near the higher part of the range. The support level exists at 9,288, which is 38.2 percent projection level of the previous week range whereas 9,650 will continue to act as stiff resistance in coming days.

Trading Strategy

Considering the overall setup, it seems that bears can again come into action and limited downside till 9,200 can be expected. Traders can play the setup by adopting unconventional "Married Call" and initiate short position in futures with longs in 9500 CE. To reduce the costing of the strategy, short positions in 9000 PE can be taken in the ratio of 1:2. As Nifty futures is trading at a discount of around 90 points we are including 9500 strike price as ATM Call Option.

Sell Nifty future @ 9494.10Buy Nifty 9500 CE @ 115Sell Nifty 9000 PE @ 19.8 (2 lots)Premium Outflow – 75.4Profit booking point - 9000 to 9100Estimated profit range - 250 to 350 (subject to theta decay)Maximum loss - 81.4 points

Break Even – 8581 (In extreme down fall)

Note: Option premium resembles the closing price as on May 29 for June 4 contract.

The author is Head - Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



