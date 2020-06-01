App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'As pullback Nifty rally approaches near resistance zone, short-term dip seen'

Traders can play the setup by adopting unconventional "Married Call" and initiate short position in futures with longs in 9500 CE.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup - Unconventional Married Call in Nifty

Nifty50 rose 540 points last week on the back of aggressive pullback rally predominantly seen in banking stocks. Follow up buying in coming days still seems skeptical as recent rally has placed the index near major resistance zone. Market has been trading in a wide range of 9,000 to 9,650 from the last few weeks and now approached near its higher band. Bulls are likely to take a pause and a correction from the current levels can be seen.

Close

Traders can participate in the setup by adopting a "Married Call" strategy with mild modifications where short positions in the futures can be initiated with the long positions in At The Money Call Option. Long position in Call Option will cap the upside risk in case of any uncertainty. Apart from this, deep OTM Put Option can be sold to take advantage of theta decay as the downside seems to be limited.

Chhitij Jain
Chhitij Jain
Head of Derivatives|Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Option Chain Analysis

Sense of caution is reflecting at a first glance in the Option chain as the ATM Call Option has added more than thrice new contract on the short side as compared to Put Option. Moving ahead, the next immediate strike price is reflecting the same scenario where cumulative open interest in the 9,700 Call Option is of 17,591 contracts, the Put Option of 9,500 strike price holds only 14,665 contracts on short side.

Short-term base for next week is emerging at 9,200 as the Put Option of the same strike price holds maximum cumulative open interest of more than 26,700 contracts. On the Call side, maximum total interest is placed at a 9,700 strike price. Scenario suggesting that on going pullback has probably reached at its higher level and further room for upside is quite limited. The expected range for the coming days as per the data is 9,700 to 9,200.

Technical Structure

Recent upmove seems to be more of a pullback rally rather than a trend reversal buying. Currently, the market is trading near its stiff resistance level and ongoing upmove is likely to get abated in coming days. The 50-day exponential moving average has acted as a supply zone for the prices twice in the last few days and currently Nifty is again trading near the same resistance zone. RSI has been trading in a range for the last one month and presently again trading near the higher part of the range. The support level exists at 9,288, which is 38.2 percent projection level of the previous week range whereas 9,650 will continue to act as stiff resistance in coming days.

Trading Strategy

Considering the overall setup, it seems that bears can again come into action and limited downside till 9,200 can be expected. Traders can play the setup by adopting unconventional "Married Call" and initiate short position in futures with longs in 9500 CE. To reduce the costing of the strategy, short positions in 9000 PE can be taken in the ratio of 1:2. As Nifty futures is trading at a discount of around 90 points we are including 9500 strike price as ATM Call Option.

Sell Nifty future @ 9494.10
Buy Nifty 9500 CE @ 115
Sell Nifty 9000 PE @ 19.8 (2 lots)
Premium Outflow – 75.4
Profit booking point - 9000 to 9100
Estimated profit range - 250 to 350 (subject to theta decay)
Maximum loss - 81.4 points

Break Even – 8581 (In extreme down fall)

Note: Option premium resembles the closing price as on May 29 for June 4 contract.

The author is Head - Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Expert Columns #FuturesnOptions #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.