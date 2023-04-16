 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

As Nifty likely to trade with bullish bias in coming week, bet on these 3 stock ideas for upto 13% return

Mitesh Karwa
Apr 16, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Grauer and Weil (India) has been trading in a higher high higher low formation on the weekly timeframe and has recently broken its previous swing high.

Stocks

Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty index closed in green for the ninth consecutive day above the strong resistance zone of 17,800 on April 13 and is expected to trade with a bullish bias in the coming week as the bulls continue to dominate for the third consecutive week.

17,700 mark is expected to act as a strong support zone and if held in the forthcoming week, Nifty will start moving towards 18,000 levels.

The support on the downside is at 17,700, 17,600 and 17,500, whereas the immediate hurdles are at 17,800, 17,900 and 18,050. Highest open interest is at 18,000 on the call side and 17,800 on the Put side and till the time Nifty is in this range, it is expected to remain sideways to bullish.