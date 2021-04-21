As MC Pro turns 2, a look at the year gone by

In the past 12 months, the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to change the way we work and the way we live. The markets and economy tanked in the beginning of 2020 before rebounding sharply, and now we are staring at a second wave of coronavirus infections. Through it all, Moneycontrol Pro has kept the needs of its now 3,00,000-plus subscribers topmost in mind to help them through their wealth creation journey.

Now, as Moneycontrol Pro turns two, we wish to thank our subscribers. In the year ahead, we have lined up a lot of giveaways including MacBooks, exclusive access to knowledge creation events, enhanced user experience on desktop with a redesign and much more.

All this is in keeping with our philosophy of constantly striving to better the Moneycontrol Pro user experience and add more value in managing your finances. For those new to Pro, we would like to point out that in the past 12 months too, we had a number of such giveaways, events and offers.

In May 2020, we launched Pro Masters Virtual – a series of online summits providing you an opportunity to interact with industry veterans and listen to their thoughts and views from the safety of your home. The 13 webinars organised so far covered a variety of topics from the impact of COVID-19 on the economy to arcane technical analysis secrets. We wish to thank our subscribers for their overwhelming participation and assure them this feature will only get bigger and better this year.

With the increasing participation of retail investors in direct equity markets, we launched the Financial Freedom Campaign in August which offered Pro subscribers exclusive access to expert advisory services including complimentary subscriptions to our Gamechanger newsletters. The total value of such benefits amounted to Rs 15,000 per subscriber.

The pandemic made the world smaller in more ways than one. Thus, Moneycontrol Pro partnered with the Financial Times to bring its readers a global perspective on all the key macro developments via curated content.

In October, we also launched The Consistent Compounders Show – an exclusive knowledge interview series helmed by the well-known investment guru Saurabh Mukherjea. The show was launched with the objective of providing our subscribers with an opportunity to listen to and learn from the wealth creation journey of the most respectable and leading names in India’s financial services domain as they share their experiences in managing billions.

In line with the Diwali festivities and a growing appetite for OTT platforms, Pro partnered with Voot Select to offer subscribers a one-year subscription to Voot Select at no extra cost.

From December through the New Year, we provided our subscribers access to a novel set of investment and trading toolkits based on CANSLIM methodology and Elliot Waves’ Analysis.

Earlier this year, Pro subscribers were offered an opportunity to participate in some of the biggest virtual conferences and events on trading. Access to the two-day Traders Carnival virtual event was made available at a 90 percent discount and participation to E-DECMA at zero cost.

We again wish to thank our subscribers for their unwavering faith in Moneycontrol Pro. We also wish to reiterate that the best is yet to come.