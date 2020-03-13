As markets makes a U-turn, experts suggest buying quality stocks for long term

After hitting lower circuit for the first time since 2008's global financial crisis, the market trading was halted for 45 minutes.

But after re-opening, market witnessed as sharp recovery. The moves were strengthened in afternoon, especially after strong rally seen in European peers and even the Dow Jones futures recovered more than 1,000 points from lows.

At the time of writing this copy, the BSE Sensex clawed back above psychological 34,000 mark after hitting day's low below 30,000 and the Nifty got back above 10,000 levels after seeing an intraday low of 8,555 in opening.

European markets - France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE - were traded with 4-6 percent gains, while Dow Jones futures rose 719 points at 1340 hours IST.

Back home, the recovery was not limited to particular sector, in fact it was across the board. In the Nifty50 itself, 45 stocks started traded in the green.

State Bank of India, HDFC, BPCL, Grasim and Sun Pharma topped the charts, rising 10-13 percent, followed by Tata Steel, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Axis Bank with 5-9 percent gains.

Given the turmoil for last three weeks due to novel coronavirus, the recovery was on expected lines as history suggests, experts feel.

"While the numbers of affected cases in India, currently, are not significant, we believe that the pre-emptive geographical lockdown is likely to keep the overall numbers within a limit. Nonetheless, the outbreak of the corona virus will definitely have an overall impact on global as well as Indian GDP growth in the interim. The recent market correction is result of the same. However, historically, it has been seen that market recovery in such case is usually sharp and quick and precedes the economic growth rebound," Pankaj Pandey, Head Research, ICICI Direct told Moneycontrol.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank gained the most with more than 6 percent rally as PSU Bank index jumped 10 percent and Private Bank index climbed over 5 percent intraday. Nifty Bank itself gained more than 4,300 points from day's low.

Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal, Realty, Infra, Consumption and Energy indices gained 2-4.5 percent.

However, the broader markets underperformed with the Nifty Midcap index rising 3 percent and Smallcap 1.5 percent, but the market breadth did not show much strength along with high volatility.

About 1,191 shares advanced against 965 declining shares on the BSE, while the India VIX was up 24 percent to 51 levels.

While maintaining caution, experts feel the volatility will continue for next few days, but it is the right time to pick quality businesses with a long term view given the fall in oil prices.

"The current fall in markets is unprecedented. With historic falls an underlying cause was predictable when the market had entered bear market territory. However, with the current crisis we truly do not understand what is going on in terms of the virus and to what levels it could scale, which increases the uncertainty around this fall," Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and CIO, True Beacon and Zerodha told Moneycontrol.

"In such uncertainty, the Indian government is taking more ownership of what the problem could escalate to and are being more responsive than other countries that are in more of a denial, which means our markets will recover faster," he said.

For the astute investor, Kamath said with oil prices declining, it is good for oil-importing countries like India and could, in turn, lead to greater buying opportunities. "It would be prudent for investors to safeguard themselves such as staying away from small and midcap and moving towards value investing and to consider their own time horizon.”

Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley also said if somebody wants to invest now with 12-month view, he/she needs to have lot of courage as the return in next 12-months will be good.

Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners, too, said this was a good time to begin accumulating.

"It's a good idea to set aside some money and gradually buy in. Don't put everything in at the same time but gradually put in 10 percent of your cash to be buying. It all depends upon valuations. The valuations are extremely good then there's no reason why you shouldn't be buying. In situations like this, usually you see the recovery will be very fast. So, I don't think you're going to see a very big situation over here of long, long low market prices," he explained.

The novel coronavirus has been fast-spreading outside of China in the last couple of weeks as the infected cases and deaths have been increasing in other parts of world but the same has been declining in China, where it actually began journey.

So far the virus has taken lives of more than 4,600 people with over 1.28 lakh infected cases worldwide including more than 1,600 deaths and 48,000 infected cases outside of China.

Earlier this week, World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, which also created more panic the market globally.

Investors still worried about the global economic growth in short term as United States already announced travel ban on several countries and several companies across the world asked their employees to work from home. Hence, lot of sectors including travel and tourism, aviation, hotels etc already disturbed along with likely supply chain disruption as China is the largest consumer and supplier of several commodities.

Hence, in terms of earnings, it is difficult to estimates profit or losses but it is only for couple of quarters, experts feel.

On earnings downgrade, Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal said one should not bother about earnings for two to three quarters, as analysts can predict the loss and even if they do, “don't believe them. Better to focus on second half of FY21 earnings or at best FY22 earnings”.

"Time to assert, faith in business, future of entrepreneurship. Global growth will be lower to 2 percent from 3 percent, which is short term and not long term," he added.