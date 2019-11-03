As market will remain buoyant in Samvat 2076, bet on these 5 stocks for 13-26% return

Sandeep Kumar Jain

We are quite bullish on the markets for Samvat 2076. Government stimulus measures, accommodative domestic monetary policy, soft and declining interest rates, stable political environment and bold reforms like the unprecedented cut in corporate tax rates, strategic disinvestment in PSUs and formalisation post GST rollout will keep the markets buoyant next year.

It cannot be denied that there are too many negatives troubling the economy and the markets like volatility in equities, commodity and currency markets, weaker corporate performance and earnings, liquidity crisis, slowing economic growth, NBFC crisis and weak consumption-side issues.

But, at the same time there are bigger positives like a good monsoon, bumper crops with increased and better minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce, a pro-business environment (over the recent jump in ease of doing business rankings) which will outweigh the negatives.

Further with the aggressive corporate tax cut and repercussions of US-China trade war, foreign investments, both FDIs and FPIs, are expected to get attracted towards India, which will give a big boost to employment and consumption in the economy.

Top picks in equities for the Samvat 2076

CPSE ETF | Target: Rs 29 | Return: 16 percent

Vinati Organics | Target: Rs 2,550 | Return: 18 percent

Linde India | Target: Rs 630 | Return: 13 percent

Hester Bio Sciences | Target: Rs 2,100 | Return: 26 percent

BSE Limited | Target: Rs 650 | Return: 18 percent

Top picks in non-agri commodities

We have a bullish view on gold and silver due to its safe haven appeal on the back of rising geopolitical concerns and ongoing trade war tensions and alternative investment and reliable assets class appeal on the back of falling interest rates. We expect the domestic prices of gold to touch Rs 41,000-41,900 per 10 gram.

With the decreasing supply of silver, increasing industrial demand and rising demand from institutional investors, the conditions are supportive to the strength in silver prices.

Gold December Futures | Buy on declines | Target: Rs 41,000-41,950 per 10 gram

Silver December Futures | Buy on declines | Target: Rs 49,500-53,000 per kg

(The author is Director at Tradeswift Broking Pvt. Ltd.)