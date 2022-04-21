As markets rack up robust gains, what’s driving the boom at Dalal Street?

The Indian stock market extended morning gains on April 21 following positive Asian cues as Sensex was up 727.05 points or 1.27 percent at 57764.55 and the Nifty jumped 204.30 points or 1.19 percent to 17340.80 as of 11:59 hours.

Auto, IT and pharma indices added over a percent each while the financial index was up half a percent.

Commenting on the IT rally, VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Stretched valuations of IT stocks, particularly in the mid-cap space, resulted from the market overreacting to excellent results and good earnings visibility. Slight disappointments in expectations swing the pendulum to the other side, depressing prices. Even though there is some margin pressure in IT, results of mid-cap IT stocks indicate that earnings momentum is strong.”

Similarly, relentless selling in HDFC twins by foreign institutional investors and shorting by bears who go with FIIs has created another case of overreaction depressing prices to fundamentally unjustifiable levels, Vijayakumar added. Short-term overreaction and corrections in valuations are opportunities for long-term investors, he said.

Here are the other factors that are propelling markets higher:

Global markets edge higher

US stocks ended in mixed territory on Wednesday as tech-heavy Nasdaq was dragged down by bleak Netflix earnings, while bond yields dipped after a recent strong run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to 35,160.79, the S&P 500 lost 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to 4,459.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to 13,453.07.

Among Asian names, Nikkei was up over a percent while Kospi added half a percent. SGX Nifty was trading higher by one percent at 17,352.

US yields drop

Longer dated US treasury yields lent support to benchmark indexes. The 10-year yield was last at 2.8455 percent, a whisker higher in Asia morning trade, but still bruised after falling overnight from as high as 2.981 percent in early trade on Wednesday.

China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged

China was a focus after surprising markets on Wednesday by keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to support a slowing economy hit by its worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries hits all time high

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) hit an all time high on April 21. Brokerage Morgan Stanley sees shares of RIL rising 50 percent from their closing price on Wednesday over the next 12 months in its best-case scenario as the market is yet to provide any value to new green energy initiatives. “The value-creation potential from the global pivot on energy security and the energy transition remains highly underappreciated for RIL,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

