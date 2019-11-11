'As market eyes new high smart money could move to banks, FMCG & IT'

Shrikant Chouhan

After surpassing previous day's high, the market sharply reversed all gains and ended in the negative territory on November 8. On the weekly scale, the Nifty50 formed a Doji Candle, indicating uncertainty among market participants.

Negative news flows on domestic front prompted experts to take a defensive stance at least in the short-term.

We were observing people shifting from defensive sectors to cyclical ones. However, sudden negative development on the domestic front might have changed the strategy.

As long as Nifty50 is trading below its previous highs we should take profit in cyclical sectors and buying should be done only in defensive sectors. In the worst-case scenerio, we see the Nifty50 falling to 11,830, 11,770 and 11,720 zones.

The following three sectors should be on our watch list for the coming week.

Private Banks

The private banking space is exhibiting exhaustion on the daily charts. ICICI Bank has completed its short-term to medium-term target at Rs 495. It could come under profit-taking pressure in the short-term and that could lead the fall to either 475 or 460 levels.

Axis Bank failed to surpass the level of Rs 760 that could push the stock towards Rs 710-705 levels. SBI has also achieved its medium-term targets, and going forward, investors might take profit in SBI with a short-term perspective.

If the stock falls below Rs 315, then selling pressure could drag the stock towards Rs 300 or 295 levels.

FMCG and IT

We could see some shift in positions from investors in the short-term in both FMCG and Technology companies, which are part of defensive sectors.

Some time back, Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,190 but is now trading around Rs 2,085. Hence, we should look for buying in HUL in tranches at Rs 2,050 and Rs 2,010 levels, and keep a stop loss at Rs 1,980 for the same.

Tata Global Beverages is correcting from the highs of 322. The strategy should be to buy at current levels around Rs 295 and at Rs 285 and keep a stop loss at Rs 280 for the same.

On the higher side, we could see the levels of Rs 2,150 for HUL and Rs 315 for Tata Global.

From the technology sector, we like TCS and Infosys. Technically, buying is advisable at Rs 700 on Infosys and Rs 2,110 for TCS. Here, we need to keep the stop loss at Rs 680 for Infosys, and Rs 2,060 for TCS.

(The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities)