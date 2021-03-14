As long as Nifty hold above 14,800, bulls to make a comeback, says Likhita Chepa of CapitalVia Global Research

live bse live

Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, thinks the year 2021 will belong to small and midcap stocks, as the space continues to attract retail as well as foreign institutional investors.

As long as the Nifty holds above 14,800, the near term trend appears to be bullish but stock selection will have to be done carefully, says Chepa. In an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, she says investors should be prepared for intermittent corrections in the near term and should consider a bottom-up approach before placing their bets. Edited excerpts:

Q After the initial selloff, the bulls managed to regain control and pushed the Sensex and the Nifty above crucial levels. What led to the price action?

A) Although the Nifty50 tried to reclaim its strength during the first half of the week, its movement was confined to a range between 14,900 and 15,300.

Long unwinding and profit-booking at higher levels took the indices down. Also, rising bond yields countered the positive sentiments of the investors.

The Nifty50 has formed a Doji candle on its weekly charts, which indicates uncertainty. It is important for the Nifty to give a decisive breakout above the level of 15,300 in order to rally further.

Q) Small and midcaps performed in line with benchmark indices in the week gone by. Where are pockets of opportunities in this space?

A) We expect the small and midcaps to outperform the largecaps this calendar year, given that the prevalent liquidity continues. This space has witnessed increased traction from the retail investors as well as FIIs in recent times.

However, the key to profits would lie in the stock selection. One should be prepared for possible intermittent corrections in the near term. Investors can consider looking at a bottom-up approach before placing their bets.

Q) Wall Street hit a fresh record high recently, do you think the Nifty will go past 15,431 to hit a fresh record high?

A) Indian markets have been mimicking their Asian peers throughout the week and domestic factors seem to have a lower role to play in the coming period.

As long as the Nifty holds itself above the level of 14,800, the near-term trend appears to be bullish. With investors’ sentiments turning positive globally, we can expect the benchmark index to resume its rally post a significant amount of consolidation.

Q) Which sectors hogged the limelight in the week gone by and why?

A) IT sector outperformed the other indices in the week gone by. Increasing volatility and uncertainty due to the jump in bond yields and commodity prices is making the investors stick to the defensives.

Concerns over the weakening of the rupee due to a significant increase in bond yields is also one of the major reasons which is turning out to benefit these IT companies.

Q) Equity MFs continue to see outflows despite a vibrant stock market. Are investors booking profits or rebalancing their portfolio towards under-owned sectors?

A) DIIs have remained net sellers as of March 12, 2021. It looks like they are rebalancing their portfolios and opting for rotational buying to mitigate intermittent risks in high beta sectors.

The broader market trend of the market looks constructive and one should try to identify stocks that are undervalued or comparatively better placed in the pack.

Q) Three-five trading ideas for the next three-four weeks?

A) Here is a list of top trading ideas for the short term:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Buy above Rs 948| LTP: Rs 938| Target: Rs 1020| Stop Loss: Rs 890| Upside 8%

This stock has given a trend line breakout on its daily charts and is facing resistance near Rs 948. It is taking the support of its important moving averages and indicating bullish strength on its weekly charts.

Going forward, any breakout above the level of 948 would add further upward momentum to the stock. We recommend initiating a long position on the stock above 948 with a stop loss of 890 and a target of 1020.

Cyient: Buy above Rs 694| LTP: Rs 679| Target: Rs 805| Stop Loss: Rs 610| Upside 16%

This stock has formed a consolidation pattern on its daily charts. It has formed higher lows for the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Any breakout above the level of 694 would add further upward momentum to the stock. We recommend initiating a long position above 694 with a stop loss of 610 and a target of 805.

Birla Soft: Buy above Rs 251| LTP: Rs 244| Target: Rs 295| Stop Loss: Rs 220| Upside 17%

This stock has formed an Insider Bar pattern on its weekly charts. It is indicating a reversal and the moving averages also appear to be supportive.

Any breakout above the level of 249 would add further upward momentum to the stock. We recommend initiating a long position above 251 with a stop loss of 220 and a target of 295.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.