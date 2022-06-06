As investment cycle perks up, infra, capital goods to have bright FY23

India’s capex cycle is finally looking up and investors have pinned hopes in the current year for the sector to deliver growth with a decent side of margin improvement. While the former looks achievable, margin improvement won’t be easy.

The fourth quarter performance of infrastructure companies didn’t disappoint investors but it didn’t give enough comfort as well. In the BSE 500 population, infrastructure firms reported a neat 66.6 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at the aggregate level. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the engineering behemoth, reported strong revenue growth powered by a broad based increase in infrastructure, technology and power. Execution of projects saw improvement as logistic issues normalised and work force availability improved. Its order book stood at an all-time high of Rs 3.6 lakh crore. But, L&T slipped on order inflow as tendering activity reduced its performance and can be stretched to the industry as a whole as well. Domestic orders were down 26 percent year-on-year for the fourth quarter, and much of the growth came in only from roads, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd pointed out in a note. Indeed, the aggregate topline growth for infrastructure firms shrank by 7 percent year-on-year and showed a modest 8 percent growth on a sequential basis.

Capital goods firms also reported a strong operating performance for the fourth quarter. Aggregate net profit for this cohort was up by 26.7 percent year-on-year while topline growth was a modest 9 percent. Big firms such as Cummins India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ABB India Ltd and Siemens reported an improvement in revenues and order inflows. Cummins reported a record revenue for FY22 despite headwinds from covid-19. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out in a note that strong order flows for capital goods companies indicated execution momentum. “We note that 4QFY22 order inflows are similar to 4QFY20 levels, which is quite encouraging as the investment cycle is yet to gather momentum,” the note said.

However, rise in input cost owing to elevated commodity prices pressured margins. “Elevated commodity costs, semiconductor shortages and SCM volatility continue to pose short term constraints, but companies that have planned ahead and carry a strong balance sheet have clearly outperformed,” analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd wrote in a note.

Prospects for FY23, though look bright with guidance on order inflow robust. Analysts believe that the strong pipeline would ensure that tender awards increase in FY23, thereby contributing to growth. Note that while order inflows were robust in the fourth quarter, awards lagged. “The award-to-tender ratio (domestic) has dipped to 51% for FY22 vs 70% last year. However, companies continued to be optimistic on broad-based recovery across end-markets and sustained large order visibility from core sectors in FY23,” the IIFL note said.

L&T’s guidance of 12-15 percent growth in order inflow for FY23 buttresses the optimism of investors. As such, the turn in investment cycle and the focus on infrastructure from the government portends for a strong earnings trend for the sector.

Meanwhile, despite the underperformance of capital goods shares, valuations are not cheap yet, according to analysts. The BSE capital goods index has shed 6.8 percent year-to-date while the broad Sensex has dropped by 5.7 percent.