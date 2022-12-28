As interest rates rise, fixed income looks attractive yet again: Julius Baer’s Ashish Gomashta

With equity markets not moving much over the last 12 to 18 months and with interest-rates rising, fixed income has become attractive again as an asset class globally, according to Julius Baer’s Ashish Gumashta.

“Globally, a lot of fixed income money had come into equity because interest rates had fallen. But now (with interest rates going up) fixed income has become very attractive. Today of one-year bank CDs is at 7.5- 7.75 percent. So I see money flowing back into fixed income,” the executive chairman of Julius Baer India said in an interview with N Mahalakshmi of Moneycontrol.

Also watch: Julius Baer on the year ahead for markets| Will India continue to outperform?

He said that in the US, money will shift to the fixed income side and, in India, the asset class has an added advantage. “In India, the benefit we have is that our (extent of) financialisation is small. So we have a wider market. I think banks will attract deposits. We will gain as a nation. Our savings rate was going down, that should stabilise. With higher fixed income, people had gone back to consumption… (with interest rates going up) savings will come back,” said Gomashta.

In fixed-income space, he suggested not buying into long-term assets and considering fixed maturity plans. “You have ones with two-year, three-year maturities (to stay invested for 12 months to 36 months)…. I think those are very attractive, because we have a flat yield curve. Your 10-year return and your 2-year return is virtually the same. In fact, we have an inverted yield curve,” he said.

Listed markets still attract capital because of the liquidity it has, there is some concern on the part of investors because the equity market has not provided great returns over the past year or so. While answering a question why discretionary part of DII investment has fallen to a trickle, he said, “What’s happened is that we had a lot of capital coming in in the last 12 to 18 months and markets haven't really gone anywhere. That has led to concern in the minds of the investors. So, it's a wait and what situation,” he said.

According to Gomashta, the investor perception was built also because a good part of the money came in at the very end of a rally, and there it underperformed the index. With a disclaimer that his equity research head would be a better person to comment on equity and that this would merely his personal call, he said, “The way to look at equities is (to look at) earnings' growth, which looks like it will be in the 8 percent to 12 percent region.” Also watch: Where to invest in 2023|Sandeep Tandon on top themes to bet on in the new year “I would say to invest, to be a bit cautious in the next three to six months, see how events unfold, and then go about investing,” he added. He also said that investors should have realistic expectations from equities. While investors are flocking to fixed income assets, he advised caution. “What was happening is, because interest rates were low, different kind of exotic debt products were coming in, and I feel the real risk there was higher and perceived risk was lower. But now with your AAA in the 7.5 percent range, suddenly your fixed income becomes a very attractive rate. So… stay with good quality credit,” said Gomashta.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE