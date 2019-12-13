As inflation continues to rise, experts rule out rate cut in Feb

Retail inflation in November increased to 40-month high of 5.54 percent, from 4.62 percent in the previous month due to consistent rise in food prices.

It had breached the 4 percent mark in October for the first time since July 2018. But core inflation (excluding food and oil) remained unchanged at 3.5 percent.

As food inflation is expected to remain high till February-March next year, the headline inflation is likely increase over 6 percent in December, global brokerages feel.

"Onions could take headline CPI inflation to 6.8 percent in December. Inflation appears to be all about onions, garlic and pulses. 97 percent of the jump in CPI was food and 91 percent of the jump in food was vegetables & pulses. However, other inflation indicators were benign in November," Credit Suisse said.

JPMorgan also expects December CPI to print at a cycle high of over 6 percent while Morgan Stanley said continued rise in food prices caused headline CPI to spike up and it expects a further increase in CPI to 6 percent YoY in December.

"Supply-side pressures may further pile on through Q4FY20, but we expect inflation flare-ups to calm after Q4FY20," Japanese brokerage firm Nomura said.

As inflation is one of the key parameters for Reserve Bank of India to take interest rate decision, and currently it is more than its target of 4 percent (+/- 2 percent), the further rate cut looks unlikely in February policy meeting.

All members of Monetary Policy Committee on December 5 voted for no rate cut in December policy meeting, for the first time this year after cutting repo rate by 135 bps in earlier five meetings, even as economic growth is likely to weaken going ahead.

The MPC decided to continue with accommodative stance as there is room available for rate cuts going ahead, but it will also monitor inflation data in coming months to get more clarity on movement in prices.

Hence, global brokerages expect further pause in rate cut in February policy meeting.

"We see lower probability of a rate cut in the next MPC meeting in February," said Morgan Stanley while JPMorgan expects RBI to stay on hold at the February review.

The higher inflation delayed fall in interest rates means weaker growth for longer, said Credit Suisse.

The RBI revised downwards its GDP growth target for current financial year from 6.1 percent in the October policy to 5 percent, but most global experts expect the same to be below 5 percent in FY20.

Data released just days before the MPC meeting showed that GDP growth rate in July-September quarter slipped to six-year low of 4.5 percent on the back of weak consumer demand and slow manufacturing activity.

Gross Value Added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes and is seen as a more realistic gauge to measure economic activity, grew 4.3 percent in July-September 2019, compared to 4.9 percent in the previous quarter and 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the previous year.