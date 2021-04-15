As India gears up to emerge as pharmaceutical hub, bet on these 6 stocks

The second wave of the coronavirus is alarming for India, not only in terms of rising causalities but also the economy. The second wave is expected to be more severe than the previous one which makes us wonder how well equipped is our healthcare sector.

The pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role in such a scenario. In the last financial year, we saw major technological advancements and can expect it to continue in 2021-22.

The government's support for the Indian pharma sector has been a major boon. The recent approval for a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme entailing an outlay of Rs 15,000 crore and the several infrastructural advancements to fight against the novel COVID-19 have been the most essential need in the current scenario.

The pharma and healthcare industry was one of the outperformers in the last fiscal, gaining around 70 percent. The expansion was led by growth, profitability, stable overseas pricing, and mostly with the progress in COVID-19 vaccines.

At present, India holds an important position in the global pharmaceutical sector as the largest provider of generic drugs. It also meets more than 50 percent of the global demand for vaccines and 40 percent of generic demand in the US. The market size for the Indian pharmaceutical and medical device market is expected to grow to $100 billion and $25 billion, respectively, by 2025, an India Brand Equity Foundation report has said.

The approval of 100 percent FDI in the pharma sector will be good for the space. In recent times, the government has taken several measures to reduce costs and bring down healthcare expenses. Even the prompt introduction of generic drugs into the global market has remained in focus and is expected to benefit Indian pharmaceutical industries.

The recent fast-tracking approvals for foreign vaccines will be a major boost along with the thrust on the rural health programme, lifesaving drugs, and preventive vaccines which will be benefiting the pharmaceutical companies.

Focus on turning self-reliant in terms of API is expected to act as a catalyst for the overall industry, which was largely dependent on China. With such a big push for healthcare, and API in particular, India is expected to become the pharmaceutical hub for the world with supporting regulatory policies.

Along with the vision of global suppliers and pharmaceutical hub, the investors could harness this opportunity with their linkage with the top branding companies having exposure to APIs and generic drugs.

Companies like Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cipla and Torrent Pharma could be the prime focus for investors over a longer duration, as the picture for the pharma and healthcare industry looks promising.

