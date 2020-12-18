'As Index continues trading at life highs, foreign flows remain joker in the pack'

Indian markets experiencing a dream run for bulls as Nifty continues to create fresh record highs. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty is struggling on the upside near 31k mark, although a fresh leg of upside is seen in HDFC and Bajaj finance twins.

Nifty/BankNifty managed to gains 1.7/0.7 percent for the week as relentless FII’s flows in index heavyweights kept the Index afloat while in fag end of the Thursday expiry, some profit-booking was seen in broader markets.

On the open interest front, Nifty added nearly 13 percent fresh long during the week while Bank Nifty added modest about 3 percent OI in total futures base. Near-term exhaustion of moves possible as Bank Nifty is facing stiff resistance near 31k mark and profit-booking in broader markets is visible.

Traders need to be nimble-footed as an extremely overbought zone is seen along with moving in the second half of the December series. We expect buoyancy to continue with a minor pullback that should be used to enter with a stock-specific approach.

On the front of the global market, fresh breakdown was seen in dollar index below 90 marks, pushing favourable carry trade to the emerging markets and propelling commodities and equities across the globe. Dow sustaining above 30k mark and S&P above 3700 levels could continue its momentum further.

Interestingly, BankNifty which led the markets higher is now facing hurdle near 31k mark. We don’t expect major whipsaws in the second half of the December month, in the past couple of days heavy shorting seen on PSU banking names like PNB and Canara Bank, which remain under ban period as traders put hedges on QIP allotments. While profit-booking was seen on select private names like Axis, Bandhan with massive flows seen in HDFC Bank and Kotak.

FII’s positioning overall remained strong while some unwinding was seen at higher levels on index futures, while on index options strong call unwinding and put writing was seen. With index options PCR moving to about 1.75 times levels, we expect profit-booking in markets.

On the stock futures front, sharp gains on HDFC twins was seen along with Bajaj Finance adding significant long open interest positions, while LIC and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial gained with a large shed in OI indicating short covering on the stocks. Metals on weak dollar are likely to remain under trader’s radars.

Strategy for the next week:

Short Strangle (Expiry 31st December) 1:1

Sell Bank Nifty strike 30,000 put and Sell 32,000 Call with net outflow about 400 points

Target is 140/50 points on the total spread

Stop loss is 600 on the total spread

(1) We expect consolidation to continue for Bank Nifty as we enter the second half of the December series which is usually dull.

(2) Exhaustion of up move is seen near 31k mark while strong support has now formed at 30k. Maximum put concentration is at 30k mark and call max OI seen is at 31k strike with total OI base of about 4.6 lakh shares.

(The author is Senior Derivatives Analyst – Institutional Equities, YES SECURITIES)

