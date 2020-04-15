As experts peg GDP growth at severely low levels, pain for the market may not be over

The pain in the economy may take longer than expected as the outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to have a greater economic fallout, dragging the country's growth to the level of zero in the year 2020.

Barclays' emerging markets research has cut India’s calendar year 2020 GDP forecast to 0 percent from 2.5 percent earlier. Barclays has revised down its GDP growth forecast further to 0 percent for CY2020 (from 2.5 percent), and to 0.8 percent for FY20-21 from 3.5 percent earlier, it said in a release.

As India heads into a longer complete shutdown (until May 3) to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the economic impact looks set to be worse than we had expected earlier, Barclays said in a report.

"Our estimates continue to assume that the lockdowns end by early June, followed by a modest rebound in activity, reflecting inventory rebuilding across certain sectors. However, if we are still seeing localised COVID outbreaks, which lead to frequent shutdowns, the scope for the economy to recover will continue to decline," Barclays said.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The extension of the lockdown was expected as there was a risk that the resumption of economic activities would jeopardise the attempts to control the spread of coronavirus.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global is of the view that a month of lockdown could shave off Rs 10 lakh crore, or 5.3 percent, of GDP.

"We expect FY21 GDP growth at 0.6 percent year-on-year (YoY), a 6-decade low for India. With demand likely to stay subdued, inflationary pressures could recede and core inflation may fall to 1 percent. Even if COVID-19 doesn't hit rural areas, they would feel the repercussions from lower realisations, lower remittances from urban areas, reverse migration,

etc.," Emkay said.

Gloomy days ahead for the market?

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that an extension to the deadline was expected in the market by about two weeks. The market will focus on the success rate of lockdown and likely relaxation in the future, he said.

Experts say the magnitude of economic damage cannot be estimated precisely at his point and it is too early to assume that the market has completely factored in the drastic fall in the country's growth.

"The measures announced on April 14 are essential and critical from a social and health perspective due to rising cases across our nation. It is very difficult to approximate the financial fallout due to the extension in lockdown," said Arun Kumar, Market Strategist at Reliance Securities.

Kumar said the market sentiment continues to remain bearish for the near-term. However, these conditions should be utilised over the next few months to construct a good portfolio from three to five-year perspective for capital gains.

Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities, too, is of the view that it is too early to assess the magnitude of damage to the economy due to the disruption caused by COVID-19.

"I think perhaps 85 percent part of the pain is over and the remaining may be addressed in the next 20 days. The abatement in coronavirus cases should be very fast around the end of this month and we will see the recovery," Bhasin said.

Nifty is almost 20 percent up from its recent low of 7,511. It appears that the market is ignoring the grim reality of the economy. Even after the lockdown is lifted, the consumption is expected to remain at low levels for the next few quarters.

"It is expected that from early June, major segments of India's economic engine will start running so GDP forecasts will keep getting revised as economists pencil in a fresh date of restaring the economy and rework their assumptions of damage to the economy and the speed at which recovery will happen. Currently, it seems that the recovery after that may not be swift given the weakening global backdrop and the rising risk of COVID outbreaks leading to local-level shutdowns," said Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities.

Jasani believes the market has not fully factored in such a low GDP growth in FY21 and a slower recovery.

"They are hoping that the issue would soon come under control and it would be back to normal for most companies. Hence, a periodical reality check could mean minor sell-offs at intervals in the markets followed by bounces. The lack of other investible alternative for Indian and global investors is postponing that reality check," Jasani said.

Bhasin of IIFL Securities finds it futile to anticipate the mood of the market at this juncture.

"It is futile to focus on whether the market has been able to factor in all the negativity or not. It is an opportunity to focus on quality stocks," he said.

"There will always be fear and greed. The market is always forward-looking and this is an opportunity. Portraying a negative picture is easy but nobody can predict the future precisely," said Bhasin.

Bhasin hints that the market will see a change in sectoral leadership after the COVID-19 and the leaders of now may not remain the leaders of tomorrow.

"OTT and data is the next game plan. There will be a lot of new changes which will come about. The change in macroeconomic picture is a matter of time, but there will be a bull market and there will be a change in market leadership also. New leaders may not be from NBFCs but from some other sectors such as pharma," he said.

Bhasin believes that the recovery in the economy will not be rapid but a bull market is approaching us, given the market looks forward.

"We will see 10,000 level for Nifty before April 30. Flows from ETFs and mutual funds are still strong which is very comforting," he said.

Bhasin underpinned his estimates with the fact that the breadth of the market is improving.

"For the last three years, the breadth of the market had been totally absent. It was just 20 stocks that kept the market up. The breadth of the market is extremely positive now. The advance-decline ratio is signalling we are on the cusp of a new bull market where the participation will be across the board," Bhasin said.

There are times when the market and the economy show contrasting pictures. However, macroeconomic environment always remains a strong factor that influences the mood of the market.

It is too early to guage the damage due to coronavirus. Market may remain volatile in the coming days, but at cheaper valuations, one should add quality stocks at this juncture, say experts.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.