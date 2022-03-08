As end of fuel price freeze looms, memories of tax cuts aimed at cushioning consumers come flooding back

It is feared that the Russia-Ukraine war will spill over into India’s retail fuel prices soon. (Representative Image)

Crude prices are rising at their fastest pace ever, and have topped $130 for the first time since 2008. The Ukraine crisis-led hike is expected to spill over into India’s fuel prices soon. Some reports claim petrol and diesel prices are set to rise after assembly elections.

Rising crude has already sent the Sensex crashing and rupee sinking to an all-time low. It will have to be seen how the government manages the math to cushion the impact on the common man. A hike in fuel prices will ripple out to various industries and directly feed into inflation.

Subhash Chandra Garg, former finance secretary, speaking exclusively with Network18 on how the government could protect consumers from rising crude costs, said the Centre has the option of foregoing a portion of tax revenue by reducing the excise duty on fuel but the hit needs to be assessed.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, HPCL chairman and managing director MK Surana had said retail fuel prices will have to be aligned with global commodity prices if crude oil continues to rise.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, are expected to keep global crude oil prices in the range of $125-130 per barrel in the short term.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 06, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 06, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹110 110 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 06, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

The last time the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel was November 2021 and before that in October 2018. Let's rewind the clock to take a walk down the petro-memory lane.

October 2018

The government had cut excise duties in October 2018 when crude oil prices had reached $84 per barrel. The government on October 4, 2018 reduced the central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50. In addition, oil marketing companies (OMCs) were told to cut prices by Re 1, resulting in an effective fuel price cut of Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel. Then finance minister Arun Jaitley also called upon state governments to undertake similar cuts in state value added tax (VAT). Twelve states announced a cut of Rs 2.5 per litre on these taxes. Some had announced cuts of varying magnitudes earlier. These cuts led to a reduction of Rs 5 per litre in petrol-diesel prices.

November 2021

The recent fuel price reduction on November 3, 2021 due to tax cuts by the central government and states helped citizens to some extent. The Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. States were also urged to reduce value added tax following which several cut VAT.

Between February and May 2021, the government had increased excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre respectively amid a sharp decline in revenues due to the pandemic and related restrictions.

At the last GST Council meeting in September 2021, the government had taken note of a Kerala High Court order asking for the inclusion of petroleum products under the GST. However, the Council had reached a consensus that this was not the appropriate time to do so.

How are petrol & diesel retail prices determined in India?

There are two main constituents of the retail prices of petrol and diesel:

The external factors – the dollar price of the product on world markets and the freight rate, adjusted for the exchange rate.

The internal factors – the rupee-based retail and oil marketing company margins, transport costs, central and state taxes and petrol pump dealers’ commission.

The retail price of petrol and diesel is decided after adding central excise, commission paid to dealers and value-added tax (VAT) to basic oil product prices.