you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As clouds of negative global factors clear, brighter days seen ahead for rupee: Angel Broking

If inflows in Indian capital markets continue combined with weakness in safe-haven assets such as US Treasury yields then rupee is likely to appreciate going forward

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prathamesh Mallya

The Indian rupee depreciated nearly 11 percent against the US dollar in 2018. The fall was on account of several global factors including the trade tensions between the US and China and the US Fed hiking interest rates by four times in 2018, which added strength to the US dollar.

However, the depreciation in rupee did not sustain throughout the year. The trend changed in the latter half of 2018 with rupee appreciating nearly 4 percent from Oct’18-Dec’18.

The turnaround was mainly on account of softening crude oil prices that led to domestic inflation cooling down during this phase. In this phase, Brent crude oil prices declined nearly 35 percent and CPI (consumer price index) inflation touched a low of 2.11 percent in Dec’18. Similar story continued in 2019 with CPI in India touching 2.05 percent in Jan’19.

Prathamesh Mallya
Prathamesh Mallya
Chief Analyst – Non- Agri Commodities & Currencies|Angel Broking Ltd

Also in Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest meeting on February 7, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to cut the interest rates by 25 bps to 6.25 percent citing a cool down in domestic inflation. The MPC also decided to change the stance from 'calibrated tightening' to 'neutral' in this policy meeting. Going ahead, according to the central bank officials, CPI inflation is likely to remain soft in the coming months.

Image206032019

In 2018, the USDINR currency pair was highly driven by International factors. The strength in the US dollar was driven by optimistic data sets from the US. US Core inflation was consistently above the 2 percent target set by the US Fed. In addition, the US was able to add an average of 186,000 jobs in 2018 as compared to 180,000 every month in the same period in 2017.

However, going forward in 2019, the outlook looks gloomy for US dollar as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, the MPC equivalent of US Fed) is unlikely to continue on their rate hiking path citing a slowdown in US economy.

Meanwhile, the US and Chinese representatives were involved in extensive talks in Feb’19 to reach a trade deal between the two nations. At the end of the discussions, US President Donald Trump said the US has decided to extend the tariff deadline on China, which was to be earlier levied on March 1, 2019. This extension of tariff deadline came in as positive news for global markets.

Rupee to strengthen further

In line with the recent recovery of around 1 percent in USDINR in February 2019 on account of sustained inflows in Indian capital markets of around Rs 12,053 crore. Going forward, the trend in rupee is likely to continue.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields have fallen to 2.6 percent in February 2019 from highs of 3.26 percent in November 2018. The fall in Treasury yields has been due to the US Fed cutting their outlook for rates hikes in 2019.

If inflows in Indian capital markets continue, combined with weakness in safe-haven assets such as US Treasury yields, then rupee is likely to appreciate going forward. However, the general election in India is likely to create high volatility in USDINR in the coming months, which can turn out as the major risk to the view.

The factors cited above are likely to take rupee (CMP: 70.54/$) lower towards the 68 mark by the end of April 2019.

The author is Chief Analyst – Non- Agri Commodities & Currencies at Angel Broking Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:01 am

tags #Expert Columns #Rupee #US dollar

