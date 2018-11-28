App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind tanks 71% as stock trades ex-demerger

The main motive behind this demerger was to focus better on the core textiles business, Arvind had said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Arvind shares fell as much as 71 percent in morning on Wednesday as it started trading ex-demerger. The stock hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 90.25, but it is the value of demerged entity which hived off from the main company.

The scrip was quoting at Rs 98.45, down Rs 213, or 68.39 percent, at 10:15 hours IST.

In same month last year, Arvind had announced the demerger of branded apparel and engineering businesses into separate entitites which would be listed in 2019.

After demerger, Arvind will have the textiles business, branded apparels business will be known as Arvind Fashions Limited and engineering segment will be handled by Anup Engineering.

In October 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal had sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Arvind Limited and Arvind Fashions Limited and Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited and The Anup Engineering Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors.

The main motive behind this demerger was to focus better on the core textiles business.

Axis Capital expects demerged Arvind's revenue CAGR at 12 percent and 20 percent EBIDTA CAGR over FY19-21. "The fair value of the textile business is Rs 157."

Demerged company may post FY19 revenue/EBIDTA/PAT of Rs 7,400 crore/Rs 830 crore/Rs 320 crore, the research house said, adding demerged entity will now invest cash flows to grow textiles business.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 10:49 am

#Arvind #Buzzing Stocks

