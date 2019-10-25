App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind shares jump 4% after Q2 earnings

However, the company's consolidated net profit declined 20 percent YoY to Rs 48 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay/Engin_Akyurt
Representative image: Pixabay/Engin_Akyurt
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of textiles firm Arvind jumped four percent on the BSE on October 25 after the company posted a nine percent topline growth for Q2 FY20.

However, the company's consolidated net profit declined 20 percent YoY to Rs 48 crore.

EBITDA came in seven percent higher at Rs 195 crore in Q2 FY20 against 182.3 crore in Q2 FY19. EBITDA margin declined 30 bps YoY to 9.9 percent.

Close

The management said it expects revenue to grow by about 9-10 percent and maintained EBITDA margin around 10 percent for the full-year.

related news

Shares of Arvind traded 1.43 percent, up at Rs 46.25 on BSE around 13:45 hours IST.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Arvind #Results #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6