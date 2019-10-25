Arvind shares jump 4% after Q2 earnings

Shares of textiles firm Arvind jumped four percent on the BSE on October 25 after the company posted a nine percent topline growth for Q2 FY20.

However, the company's consolidated net profit declined 20 percent YoY to Rs 48 crore.

EBITDA came in seven percent higher at Rs 195 crore in Q2 FY20 against 182.3 crore in Q2 FY19. EBITDA margin declined 30 bps YoY to 9.9 percent.

The management said it expects revenue to grow by about 9-10 percent and maintained EBITDA margin around 10 percent for the full-year.