App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Fashions share price climbs 3% post Q1 earnings

Flipkart Group has invested Rs 260 crore to pick a minority stake in subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands, the company has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arvind Fashions share price jumped over 3 percent in trade on July 10. The company had a day earlier reported a consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March 2020.

Arvind Fashions reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 208.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, impacted by COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent disruptions in the market.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 21.30 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, AFL said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Close

Revenue from operations fell 39.22 percent to Rs 710.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,168.96 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

related news

Read more: Arvind Fashions reports Q4 net loss of Rs 208 crore

Besides, the company said Flipkart Group has invested Rs 260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands. Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions recently-formed subsidiary, which will own the Flying Machine brand.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent. Metta Capital Advisors acted as the financial advisors to AFL for this transaction.

Read more: Flipkart Group invests Rs 260 crore to pick a minority stake in Arvind Fashions arm

Shares of the company were trading 1.12 percent higher at Rs 171.70 on BSE around 1105 hours.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 11:17 am

tags #Arvind Fashions #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.