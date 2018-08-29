Artson Engineering rises 20% on purchase order worth Rs 15cr

Share price of Artson Engineering rose 20 percent intraday Wednesday as company received order worth Rs 15 crore.

The Company has received a purchase order (PO) from Thyssenkrupp Industries India of approximately Rs 15 crore (Excluding GST).

This order includes fabrication and supply of approximately 2OO0 MT CHP structures for a power plant in UP.

The said order is to be executed in 5 months.

At 10:15 hrs Artson Engineering was quoting at Rs 69.50, up Rs 8.65, or 14.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 134.95 and 52-week low Rs 53.05 on 03 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.94 percent below its 52-week high and 29.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil