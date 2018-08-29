App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Artson Engineering rises 20% on purchase order worth Rs 15cr

The said order is to be executed in 5 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Artson Engineering rose 20 percent intraday Wednesday as company received order worth Rs 15 crore.

The Company has received a purchase order (PO) from Thyssenkrupp Industries India of approximately Rs 15 crore (Excluding GST).

This order includes fabrication and supply of approximately 2OO0 MT CHP structures for a power plant in UP.

The said order is to be executed in 5 months.

At 10:15 hrs Artson Engineering was quoting at Rs 69.50, up Rs 8.65, or 14.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 134.95 and 52-week low Rs 53.05 on 03 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.94 percent below its 52-week high and 29.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.