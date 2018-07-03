Artson Engineering gains 4% post LoI receipt from GMR Hyderabad airport

Artson Engineering gained 4 percent on Tuesday after it received a letter of intent from GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 60.80 and an intraday low of Rs 56.00.

The Letter of Intent of approx. Rs 24.15 crore has been issued by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

The LOI is for Design, Supply& Construction of ATF Tanks and associated works on EPC basis in existing fuel farm within Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

At 13:25 hrs Artson Engineering was quoting at Rs 60.80, up Rs 2.30, or 3.93 percent, on the BSE.