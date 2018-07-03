App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Artson Engineering gains 4% post LoI receipt from GMR Hyderabad airport

The Letter of Intent of approx. Rs 24.15 crore has been issued by GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Artson Engineering gained 4 percent on Tuesday after it received a letter of intent from GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 60.80 and an intraday low of Rs 56.00.

The Letter of Intent of approx. Rs 24.15 crore has been issued by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

The LOI is for Design, Supply& Construction of ATF Tanks and associated works on EPC basis in existing fuel farm within Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

At 13:25 hrs Artson Engineering was quoting at Rs 60.80, up Rs 2.30, or 3.93 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

