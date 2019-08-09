App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Article 370 lifted from J&K; here are 7 stocks that may benefit the most

Stocks which are likely to benefit the most include names like J&K Bank, NHPC, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, L&T, Ashoka Buildcon, and GE T&D.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the nation by storm on August 5 after he announced the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in the Rajya Sabha, effectively revoking the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The upper house of the Parliament also passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill which proposes bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladhak.

Even though the event is largely market-neutral, it opens doors for fresh investment into the states, something that was also stressed upon by the Prime Minister, in his address to the nation on August 8.

Close

Stocks which are likely to benefit the most include names like J&K Bank, NHPC, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, L&T, Ashoka Buildcon, and GE T&D.

related news

“The event is broadly market neutral. However, on the political economy front, there might be some longer-term implications. The market script for the past 6 years has been that the strengthening of Modi government’s hand politically has been extrapolated by participants as a precursor to accelerating economic activity and thereby earnings,” JM Financial said in a report.

Given the multiple false dawns, the market mood might be less optimistic this time around. From a stock-specific standpoint, there are very few J&K plays as most of the economic activity in the state lies outside the listed space.

“Outside of NHPC and J&K Bank, there are very few listed plays with any implications from a J&K economy standpoint. From a second-order impact standpoint - greater defence spending as a consequence of heightened tensions along the LOC and a hardened military posture,” said the report.

JM Financial expects the likely beneficiaries would be Bharat Dynamics and Bharat Electronics. The state economy primarly lies in the realm of unorganised sectors such as horticulture and tourism and is extremely small.

“Greater infrastructure push along strategically important highways and dam constructions to fully exploit water awarded under the Indus water treaty should have some beneficiaries including L&T, Ashoka Buildcon, and GE T&D,” the note added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #(L&T #Article 370 #Ashoka Buildcon #Bharat Dynamics #Bharat Electronics #Jammu & Kashmir #JK Bank #NHPC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.