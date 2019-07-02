App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARSS Infra climbs 3% on track linking order from Rail Vikas Nigam

ARSS Infrastructure Projects shares have rallied 14 percent in last five sessions

ARSS Infrastructure Projects shares gained nearly 3 percent intraday on July 2 after getting track linking order from Rail Vikas Nigam.

The stock has rallied 14 percent in last five sessions. It was quoting at Rs 39.15, up Rs 1.00, or 2.62 percent on the BSE at 1304 hours IST.

"An order of Rs 195.42 crore for track linking (excluding supply of rails, sleepers, thick web switches), S&T and OHE works in connection with construction of Angul-Sukinda new BG Rail Link of 58.961 track km between Rangamatia to Baghuapal including tie lines at Tomka (Package -2), has been awarded in favour of joint venture (JV) ARSS-Thakur by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited," company said in its BSE filing.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #ARSS Infrastructure Projects #Buzzing Stocks

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

