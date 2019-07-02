ARSS Infra climbs 3% on track linking order from Rail Vikas Nigam

ARSS Infrastructure Projects shares gained nearly 3 percent intraday on July 2 after getting track linking order from Rail Vikas Nigam.

The stock has rallied 14 percent in last five sessions. It was quoting at Rs 39.15, up Rs 1.00, or 2.62 percent on the BSE at 1304 hours IST.

"An order of Rs 195.42 crore for track linking (excluding supply of rails, sleepers, thick web switches), S&T and OHE works in connection with construction of Angul-Sukinda new BG Rail Link of 58.961 track km between Rangamatia to Baghuapal including tie lines at Tomka (Package -2), has been awarded in favour of joint venture (JV) ARSS-Thakur by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited," company said in its BSE filing.