ARSS Infra share price locked at upper circuit on Rs 281 cr order win

The share price of construction company ARSS Infrastructure Projects was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on November 27 after it secured an order worth Rs 281 crore.

The company won an order for construction of 2-lane road from Potin to Pangin of NH-13 in Arunachal Pradesh under Arunachal Pradesh Package of Roads and Highways of SARDP-NE, according to a filing to the exchanges.

The stock was down over 44 percent in the last six months and was quoting at Rs 24.50, up Rs 1.15, or 4.93 percent.