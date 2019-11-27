ARSS Infra share price locked at upper circuit on Rs 281 cr order win

The company won order for construction of 2-lane road from Potin to Pangin of NH-13 in Arunachal Pradesh under Arunachal Pradesh Package of Roads and Highways of SARDP-NE, according to a filing to the exchanges.
The share price of construction company ARSS Infrastructure Projects was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on November 27 after it secured an order worth Rs 281 crore.
The stock was down over 44 percent in the last six months and was quoting at Rs 24.50, up Rs 1.15, or 4.93 percent.
ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported a net loss of Rs 3.31 crore on a consolidated basis in the September quarter compared with a net loss of Rs 3.50 crore in Q2 September 2018. Net sales declined 12.6 percent to Rs 71.21 crore in Q2 over September quarter of 2018.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:23 pm