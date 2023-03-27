 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arshad Warsi, wife get relief from SAT in YouTube pump-and-dump case

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

The SAT observed that the SEBI order was 'bereft of any evidence' that required the passing of such a strong and harsh order.

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) delivered some much-sought-after relief to actor Arshad Warsi and his wife, author and chef Maria Goretti Warsi when it partially set aside the "strong and harsh" order passed by the market regulator in a case revolving around an alleged YouTube pump-and-dump scheme.

Warsi's brother Iqbal Warsi, as well as his talent manager Aahuti Mistry, have also received relief from the SAT.

The SAT observed that the SEBI order was 'bereft of any evidence' against Warsi and others that required the passing of such a strong and harsh order.

"We, however, find that there is an admission of the appellant
Arshad Warsi that he is connected with noticee no. 1 (Manish Mishra) who is alleged to have been the main player in promoting the videos and thereby misleading the investors. Investigations are still going on and the possibility of the appellants being involved in the manipulative
scheme cannot be ruled out. However, at this stage, the impugned order is bereft of any evidence against the appellants requiring passing of such strong and harsh order," the SAT said.