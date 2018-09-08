Are your MFs not performing in-line with Sensex? This might be the only reason

The S&P BSE Sensex has rallied comfortably over 10 percent so far in the year 2018 and hit fresh highs of 38,989 last month but mutual funds have not rallied in the same way. One possible reason for this dichotomy could be the holding of stocks by mutual funds (MFs) or foreign investors (FPIs) which led the rally, Kotak Institutional Equities explains in a report.

The lopsided performance of the Indian benchmark indices over the past 12 months supported by a handful of stocks and low overall positions of FPIs and MFs in those stocks would probably suggest that most actively managed funds would have trailed the market indices.

“In our view, this may be a good wake-up call for the industry to review the relevance of benchmarks in achieving the financial security objectives of

households/retail investors,” the report states.

Data suggests only eight of the BSE-30 Index and 17 of the Nifty-50 Index stocks have outperformed their respective benchmark indices. The range of

performance of stocks in various benchmark indices is quite large.

“We see the same pattern repeating across wider benchmarks. Interestingly, the performance of various market indices gets progressively weaker with the ‘breadth’ (number of stocks) of the indices, which is the antithesis of investment management (portfolio diversification to reduce risks),” according to the report.

Only a handful of stocks have contributed to the performance of the index with most lagging the performance of the index. Kotak Institutional Equities feels that the strong performance of most of the outperforming stocks reflects the market’s changed view of the stocks led by weak macro (IT, pharmaceuticals) and ‘narratives’ (consumption stocks, RIL).

The performance of the Indian market in local currency terms has been largely supported by the strong performance of the IT stocks, which in turn have ironically performed as a result of the deterioration in the macro and the resultant sharp depreciation in the INR.

Fund Manager underweights the outperforming stocks:

Kotal Institutional Equities did an analysis of the ownership of the outperforming stocks (certain consumer and IT stocks, RIL) over the past four quarters which showed that most funds had had low ownership in such stocks.

“We clarify that we have looked at the overall ownership of FPIs and MFs in various stocks (holding in a stock as % of composite portfolio of FPIs and MFs) and some funds would not even need to own these stocks (large-cap. stocks by mid-cap funds, as an example),” the report states.

Certain funds may have had disproportionately large positions in the outperforming large-cap and mid-cap stocks, which could have enabled them to do relatively better.

It feels that the focus should be on delivering steady returns over a long period of time that is unlinked to artificial benchmarks and more with the state of the economy, debt market(risk-free) returns and related risks.

This will also enable active investors to use the value of a stock as the guiding principle for investment in a stock rather than the price (weight) of the stock, concludes the report.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by Kotak Institutional Equities on Moneycontrol.com are its and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.