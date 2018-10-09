Are you an investor? Data shows you can rake in moolah by investing before Lok Sabha polls

Sunil Sharma

While 2017 was a secular bull run for equities, 2018 has proved to be starkly different with sentiment nowhere near the euphoria seen last year.

Valuations, global liquidity, trade conflict, rising interest rates, and crude oil can be attributed as root causes.

Data suggests that investors rarely lose money investing pre-elections:

In the seven elections in the past 27 years, if an investor entered the market six months before the general elections and held on for two years, the investor would have made average annualised returns of 23 per cent, with most money made in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

While the least return has been a positive 1.5 percent in 1999 (when the incumbent party - BJP won), this strongly implies that the 27-year track record has never yielded principal erosion when entering pre-elections.

Equities deliver stellar returns during changes at the central government:

Thus, irrespective of the incumbent government remaining in power or a change at the Centre, markets have shown resilience in the periods encompassing general elections over the past 27 years.

Current Scenario:

While India benefitted from a trinity of lower current account deficit (CAD), inflation and interest rates in the previous 3 years, these were amongst the best prints in the recent times.

In 2018, CAD was at 2.4 percent in Q1FY19 and averaged 1.6 percent in the previous six quarters. However, in Q3FY13, 6.8 percent of GDP and averaged 4.3 percent in the previous six quarters.

Oil prices were high but stable in 2013 and are rising from lows in 2018. Interest rates were high in 2013 and are not very far from levels in 2018.

Inflation, however, was much higher in 2013 and is relatively benign in 2018. Hence, the current macro scenario is normalising for India, while markets continued gaining momentum earlier this year on the presumption of stable macros.

On valuations, Indian equities still trade at nearly 11-13 percent premiums compared to 10-year. History. However, they have currently fallen nearly -12 percent from recent highs seen in the last couple of months.

For the long run, equity markets turn out to be resilient wealth generators and given general elections are about 6-7 months away, the case for investing in these uncertain times becomes a bit clearer if we take past election period performance into consideration.

(Disclaimer: The author is Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)