Are ONGC, Oil India worth a buy after 9-12% decline from peak?

After a rapturous start to 2022, shares of India’s two biggest oil and gas producers—Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India—have seen a moderation in investor interest in recent weeks.

Shares of ONGC have given away 12 percent of their gains after hitting a high of Rs 194.5 on March 8, while those of Oil India have slipped 9 percent from their recent high of Rs 262.90 registered on March 3.

The decline in the price has been in keeping with the correction in global crude oil prices after they hit multi-year highs of nearly $140 a barrel early in March over supply concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. On April 5, benchmark Brent futures were trading at $108.95 a barrel.

Efforts by the US and other allies to bolster global crude supplies through a massive release of barrels from their strategic petroleum reserves have momentarily halted oil’s upward march.

Analysts are of the view that the recent correction is a momentary pause in a longer rally in both the companies given that the outlook on both global crude oil prices and domestic natural gas prices remains robust.

Domestic administered gas prices were hiked by more than 100 percent last week to $6.1 per mmBtu, the highest since the pricing formula was introduced by the government in 2014.

In a note on April 4, brokerage HDFC Securities said gas prices could further rise to more than $8.8 per mmBtu come October given supply-side shortages.

Analysts said that every $1 per mmBtu rise in the price boosts ONGC’s earnings per share by 3.5 percent and that of Oil India by 7.7 percent.

On oil, HDFC Securities said prices could remain elevated in the foreseeable future as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other members would continue to fall short of meeting the demand for the commodity.

ING’s Head of Commodity Strategy Warren Patterson, in a note, said the record release of oil by the US and allies will not be enough to meet the shortfall in the oil market caused by sanctions slapped on Russia followings its invasion of Ukraine.

“For now, we believe that the SPR release will provide more of a cap to prices, rather than lead to a significant downside in the medium term. As a result, we have left our forecasts unchanged,” Patterson said.

ING expects Brent crude oil to remain above $100 for the rest of 2022.

HDFC Securities is of the view that the current stock price of ONGC and Oil India assume crude at $76 and $65 a barrel, respectively. The brokerage, therefore, has recommended that investors buy both the stocks.

HDFC Securities has set a price target of Rs 275 for ONGC, implying an upside of 64 percent, and a target price of Rs 380 for Oil India, which if achieved would result in 59 percent gains from the current level.

At 11.42 am, shares of Oil India were up 0.1 percent at Rs 237.5 on the National Stock Exchange, while those of ONGC were trading higher by 1.6 percent at Rs 170.8.

