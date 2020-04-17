Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

J.N.Gupta

The whole world is passing through an unprecedented crisis. While everyone knows its origin, no one knows how to deal with it and everyone has their own formula.

Most businesses during the lockout are beset with the twin problem -- While there are no revenues, there are expenses, that too in cash. The government has already requested that no employee should be fired. Else, containment would not have been possible and probably would have led to social unrest.

Can the business and the industry absorb this loss? In most cases no, barring a handful that are well capitalised and have either good liquidity or bank lines. Failure will have a contagion and cascading effect. Therefore, India must fight for survival of businesses the same way we are fighting the coronavirus.

The easiest way is the government doles out cash subsidy compensating the loss. However, can the government afford to pay cash to fund all losses? There is a big question mark on such a proposal. If profits are personal, why should losses be social? These are extreme views.



Cash expenses of production excluding manpower

Non-cash expenditure like depreciation

Manpower, finance costs, administration expenses, rent and others



As far as businesses are concerned, the cash expenses are easily divided into three buckets;

It is only the last category of expenses which needs to be taken care of. If the businesses are allowed to fail, not just sentiment but also the economy will derail, which is already facing severe headwinds.

Business failures will lead to loan defaults, non-performing assets (NPAs), stress in the banking sector and most importantly, a blow to the entrepreneurial spirit.

The finance sector is already stressed and any big failure there will be suicidal for financial inclusion and digitisation. Further, there will be shrinkage in the entire banking as well as NBFC (non-banking financial company) sectors. One cannot be reckless either. A balanced approach is a must which will hurt neither businesses nor banking and won’t cost the government a fortune.

There is a growing demand that banks must waive EMI (equated monthly instalments) or loan instalments or postpone the same. Postponement is not a solution at the bank level for reasons mentioned earlier and it may lead to only those who have the ability to convince banks of getting relief. Further, it means contraction in credit availability.

Therefore, the funds have to come from outside the banking system. And if the funds were to come from the banking system, there will be a cost. Can the bleeding businesses sustain additional costs?

This is an extraordinary crisis needing extraordinary solution. Among many possible ways, one innovative method could be through Lockdown Bonds. Either a separate bank is established for this purpose or an existing PSB (public sector bank) is given the responsibility to manage issuance, servicing and distribution of these bonds. It is recommended that there should be no compensation of cash losses, but mitigation of the liquidity crisis and softening the impact of the shock.

While the modalities can be worked out, here’s an outline of how these bonds will be issued and how the funds will reach businesses.

The first step will be to estimate cash losses suffered by businesses. Only cash losses on account of wages, interest, rent and the like will qualify for such support. In order to ensure no misuse, cash expenses on these heads incurred previously, say in March and April 2019, will be the benchmark.

For businesses which have been in existence for less than a year, average expenses for the period of establishment till lockdown will be the benchmark. All those businesses opting for such support will be allowed to capitalise these losses and create Lockdown Assets.

These Lockdown Assets will be financed by a Lockdown Bank or a designated bank. These assets will be allowed to be depreciated over a period, say 7 years. No interest will be charged on Lockdown Loans. However, these loans will be payable over the life of Lockdown Assets.

These loans and assets while being on the balance sheet will not count for the purpose of calculating any ratio or credit rating by lenders. These loans will be secured and will qualify for priority over any other debt except dues of statutory nature and employee expenses. In fact, these loans will be in the nature of statutory dues.

Such loans will have a clause that will override all the covenants of loans availed by the business. These loans will be refinanced by the Lockdown Bank through the existing lender (banks or RBI-registered NBFCs). The lender will be duty-bound to estimate such cash losses and document it properly. Both loans from the Lockdown Bank and the finance to affected business will be a balancing figure for the purpose of pass-through.

The Lending Bank will have no CRR (cash reserve ratio) or SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) obligations on these assets. The bank will have the obligation to collect instalments payable by businesses to the Lockdown Bank. For ease of operations, instalments must be payable annually. The Lockdown Bonds will have priority of repayment over any other debt servicing obligations.

Here’s the modus operandi. The Lockdown Bank will raise resources by issuing Lockdown Bonds. The bonds could be issued in a variety of ways. In case these bonds are interest free, these will be issued to the government only. These bonds could also be issued with an interest as guaranteed by the Centre, at a rate of 6 percent.

Given that interest rates are low, this risk-free avenue may attract lots of investment. These bonds could also be issued to FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) in rupee denomination, carrying no forex risk. The other way could be to issue gold bonds. Servicing of interest has to flow from the Union Budget. Since the issuance to investors can be long, the entire issue to begin with can be subscribed by the government and then listed and sold to all interested buyers.

There will be questions about what happens to the fiscal deficit. The answer is you don’t ask religion of your saviour when the option is between life and death.

Every crisis offers an opportunity. It is time for India to seize this opportunity and become a manufacturing hub. The government must ignore all armchair economists and doomsayers and create a path of prosperity for 1.3 billion Indians.