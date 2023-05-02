 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
April volumes: Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors up, and Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp down

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto reported good domestic sales numbers in the month of April.

Weakness in domestic sales caused stocks to correct. (Photo by Taras Makarenko: https://www.pexels.com/photo/cars-ahead-on-road-593172/)

Healthy growth in auto volumes in April have caused some of the auto stocks to move up nearly 1.5 percent in today’s morning trade, while weakness in the domestic market caused others to drop up to 2.5 percent.

Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki were up by 1.4 percent, 1.37 percent and 1.34 percent respectively on BSE at 11 am. They were trading at around Rs 4,495, Rs 3,346 and Rs 8,705 respectively. Growth in sales in all three companies were driven by demand in the domestic market, with weakness in export markets weighing on the total.

Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp were down by around 1.4 percent and 2.7 percent, trading at around Rs 478 and Rs 2,490 respectively.