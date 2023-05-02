April volumes: Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors up, and Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp down

Weakness in domestic sales caused stocks to correct. (Photo by Taras Makarenko: https://www.pexels.com/photo/cars-ahead-on-road-593172/)

Healthy growth in auto volumes in April have caused some of the auto stocks to move up nearly 1.5 percent in today’s morning trade, while weakness in the domestic market caused others to drop up to 2.5 percent.

Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki were up by 1.4 percent, 1.37 percent and 1.34 percent respectively on BSE at 11 am. They were trading at around Rs 4,495, Rs 3,346 and Rs 8,705 respectively. Growth in sales in all three companies were driven by demand in the domestic market, with weakness in export markets weighing on the total.

Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp were down by around 1.4 percent and 2.7 percent, trading at around Rs 478 and Rs 2,490 respectively.

Company-wise break-up

Bajaj Auto reported a 7 percent YoY rise in sales in April, according to the exchange filing made on May 2. It sold 3,31,278 units this month versus 3,10,774 units a year ago. Domestic sales saw a healthy YoY growth of 109 percent but it was offset by a significant 43 percent fall in export volumes. Domestic sales stood at 2,13,172 units against 1,02,177 units a year ago; while export sales stood at 1,18,106 units versus 2,08,597 units from a year ago.

Their commercial vehicles (CV) division did far better than their two-wheeler (2W) segment. CV volumes grew by 49 percent YoY to 43,293 units from 29,063 units while its 2W volumes grew by a flattish 2 percent to 2,87,985 units from 2,81,711 units a year ago.

Eicher Motors reported an 18 percent YoY rise in sales, to 73,136 units from 62,155 units a year ago, according to an exchange filing. This was led by sales in models with upto 350cc engine capacity, which saw a 26 percent YoY rise in volumes. Sales in models with engine capacity above 350 cc fell 21 percent YoY.

The brand’s exports (included in the total) plunged by 49 percent to 4,255 units from 8,303 units a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki saw a 6.5 percent rise in sales. Total volumes sold in April was 1,60,529 units against 1,50,661 units a year ago. Here too domestic sales ran the show. Domestic sales rose 8.5 percent YoY to 1,43,558 units from 1,32,248 units a year ago, while export sales fell by 7.8 percent to 16,971 units from 18,413 units a year ago.

Fall in numbers

Tata Motors total sales (domestic and international markets) dropped by 4 percent YoY this April to 69,599 units from 72,468 units a year ago. Its domestic sales fell by 4 per cent to 68,514 units from 71,467 units a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Hero Motorcorp’s sales fell 5.3 percent YoY to 3,96,107 units from 4,18,622 units a year ago. Its domestic sales fell 3 percent to 3,86,184 units from 3,98,490 units a year ago; while its exports plunged 50.7 percent to 9,923 units from 20,132 units a year ago.