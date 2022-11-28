 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Tyres in the fast lane as UBS projects 2x RoE and debt to halve by FY25

Nov 28, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

According to UBS, declining commodity prices will aid the gross margin of the tyre manufacturer company.

The share price of Apollo Tyres surged more than 5.7 percent in the morning trade on November 28, as the Swiss brokerage firm UBS Securities raised the target price to Rs 355 from Rs 295 while keeping the "buy" rating on the stock.

At 10.33 am, Apollo Tyres was trading at Rs 309.95 on the National Stock Exchange against the previous close of Rs 293.20.

Focussing on deleveraging, UBS expects a doubling of return on equity (RoE) and a halving of the debt by the financial year (FY) 2025.

The stock looks attractive at 12x FY 24e price-earnings (P/E) ratio as against the peers' ratio of  17-26x P/E, it said.